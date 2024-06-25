Red One: Everything We Know about Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans' Christmas Movie So Far

From the Red One release date to the cast and plot details, here's what to know about Dwayne Johnson's Christmas comedy.

Here comes Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans to save Santa Claus. Amazon MGM Studios on Tuesday delivered the Red One trailer, gifting fans the first look at the Christmas comedy that teams the Black Adam and Captain America stars on a mission to rescue the kidnapped Santa — codename "Red One" — and save Christmas after J.K. Simmons' jacked, Jolly Old St. Nick goes missing from the North Pole.

Below, read on for everything we know about Red One before the action-comedy decks the halls this holiday season.

What Is Red One About?



Plot details are being kept under wrapping paper, but the first Red One trailer teases a high-concept comedy that Johnson describes as "a big, fun, action packed and fresh new take on Christmas. Think Jumanji meets Miracle on 34th Street meets Hobbs & Shaw with a dash of Harry Potter and sprinkled on top with my all-time favorite Christmas movie, It's a Wonderful Life."

Callum Drift (Johnson) is the commander of the E.L.F. Task Force charged with rescuing Santa after he's abducted from the North Pole Complex. Zoe (Lucy Liu) recruits legendary tracker — and Level 4 Naughty Lister — Jack O'Malley (Evans) to help Callum and the E.L.F. find Santa before December 24th... lest there be no Christmas.

Along the way, they'll encounter such characters as E.L.F. Agent Garcia (Reinaldo Faberlle), a talking polar bear; an army of monstrous, sword-wielding Snowmen; and Krampus, the goat-like creature who birch-slaps other mythical figures in a game called Krampusschlap.

Who Is in the Red One Cast?



Dwayne Johnson (Moana) and Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame) lead a cast that includes Lucy Liu (Shazam! Fury of the Gods), Bonnie Hunt (Cheaper by the Dozen), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Marc Evan Jackson (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), and J.K. Simmons (Invincible) as Santa Claus, a.k.a. Saint Nicholas of Myra.

Who Wrote and Directed Red One?



Red One reunites Johnson with his 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level director Jake Kasdan, whose credits include the comedies Orange County, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Bad Teacher, and Sex Tape.

Based on a story by Hiram Garcia — the president of production of Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions, and the producer of Johnson vehicles Black Adam, Jungle Cruise, and Red Notice — the script was penned by veteran Fast & Furious scribe Chris Morgan, who wrote Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw and Johnson's upcoming Luke Hobbs Fast & Furious spinoff movie.

What Is the Red One Release Date?

Red One opens only in movie theaters on November 15th. The movie will eventually debut on Prime Video after its exclusive run in theaters.