‘Red Sparrow’ Super Bowl Trailer Preview Released

Football fans are looking forward to the big game this weekend, but they will also get an extended look at Jennifer Lawrence‘s new film.

That would be the spy thriller Red Sparrow, and 20th Century Fox will be showing off the film on Sunday during the Super Bowl LII (52) showdown between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. While you’ll have to wait a bit longer to see the new footage, you can check out a preview of it in the video above, and you can see the new poster for the movie below.

Fans can catch the new trailer and the Super Bowl action on NBC, which kicks off at 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT.

Red Sparrow is directed by Francis Lawrence with a screenplay by Justin Haythe. The film is based on the original book by Jason Matthews and stars Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, and Jeremy Irons.

You can find the official description for the film below.

“Dominika Egorova is many things.

A devoted daughter determined to protect her mother at all costs.

A prima ballerina whose ferocity has pushed her body and mind to the absolute limit.

A master of seductive and manipulative combat.



When she suffers a career-ending injury, Dominika and her mother are facing a bleak and uncertain future. That is why she finds herself manipulated into becoming the newest recruit for Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people like her to use their bodies and minds as weapons. After enduring the perverse and sadistic training process, she emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow the program has ever produced. Dominika must now reconcile the person she was with the power she now commands, with her own life and everyone she cares about at risk, including an American CIA agent who tries to convince her he is the only person she can trust.”

Red Sparrow currently holds a 1.67 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, putting it in the #70 spot. You can submit your score for the film here.

Red Sparrow storms into theaters on March 2.