Black Adam's Hawkman Actor Aldis Hodge Praises Co-Star Dwayne Johnson

DC fans are eagerly waiting for Black Adam, which will see Dwyane Johnson AKA The Rock in the titular role. The movie will also feature The Invisible Man star, Aldis Hodge, as Hawkman. Back in November, Hodge revealed that he didn't believe Johnson when he initially got the call that he landed the role, and told The Hollywood Reporter that it felt like "winning the lottery." In another recent interview with Collider, Hodge talked about the upcoming comic book film and praised his co-star.

"Working with The Rock, man, this is gonna be awesome," Hodge shared. "I'm a big fan of the moves he's made in his career and how he got to where he's at. You gotta be a smart brother, and I'm talking about a hustling brother, to make it up to the top of the ranks and become the biggest action star in the world, and he's done so with really smart, strategic moves. So I can't wait to just kind of pick his brain on a couple things. I've already been asking him the nutritional stuff, he got me set right there. I like to surround myself with real mavericks who are teachers, and I feel like being around him, I'll be able to learn a little bit of how to manage that hustle, just the way I learned a lot from Regina [King] on this project [One Night in Miami] in terms of how she handled herself as a leader on set and being able to manage the full team, man. It was a fantastic education watching her work."

"I had been very, very much looking forward to being a part of any kind of superhero universe," Hodge previously told THR. "I didn’t care what it was for such a long time just because I had been such a fan. I grew up on graphic novels. I got into the business so I could earn money to buy Batman toys, you know? But as far as my pursuit of this kind of vehicle — for no particular character, but just any foot in the door — it had been many years. It was like 13 to 15 years of constantly going up to bat and getting told no.... So it really was a validation of those last few years of pursuit, hustle and preparation. And for me, it was a real moment of disbelief."

In addition to Hodge and Johnson, Black Adam will star Sarah Shahi and Noah Centineo, and will be directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collet-Serra. The film was recently taken off of Warner Bros. official release calendar but production is still scheduled to take place this year.