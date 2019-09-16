Movies

Rian Johnson Releases Knives Out Character Posters

After flying high through galaxies far away and long ago with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, […]

After flying high through galaxies far away and long ago with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, writer/director Rian Johnson has put together a delightful murder mystery film for his follow-up. Knives Out is Johnson’s personal spin on the whodunit film style, placing some of the most beloved actors working today in a mansion filled with murder and deceit. The film debuted to rave reviews at festivals these past couple of weeks, getting fans incredibly excited for its theatrical arrival in November. Following this weekend’s screening at TIFF, Johnson is fanning the flames of excitement just a little bit more.

On Monday morning, Johnson took to social media to show off the new character posters from Knives Out, getting fans acquainted with the players in his murderous game.

“What’s that you say,” Johnson asked in a tweet. “In the wake of our smashing Toronto debut the world is clamoring for some Knives Out character poster goodness? Alright FINE lemme see what I can do! In the style of those enticing character breakdowns that began Dame Agatha’s books, here we go…”

Johnson followed the tweet with a thread of 11 different character posters, highlighting the main characters of the sprawling ensemble. Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, and all of the other stars are represented in these mysterious posters, with each tweet containing an Agatha Christie-esque description of their characters.

You can get to know each of the Knives Out characters and check out their individual posters below!

Harlan Thrombey – Christopher Plummer

Detective Elliott – Lakieth Stanfield

Marta Cabrera – Ana de Armas

Walt Thrombey – Michael Shannon

Jacob Thrombey – Jaeden Martell

Jony Thrombey – Toni Collette

Meg Thrombey – Katherine Langford

Linda Thrombey – Jamie Lee Curtis

Richard Thrombey – Don Johnson

Ransom Thrombey – Chris Evans

Benoit Blanc – Daniel Craig

