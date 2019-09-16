Rian Johnson Releases Knives Out Character Posters

After flying high through galaxies far away and long ago with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, writer/director Rian Johnson has put together a delightful murder mystery film for his follow-up. Knives Out is Johnson’s personal spin on the whodunit film style, placing some of the most beloved actors working today in a mansion filled with murder and deceit. The film debuted to rave reviews at festivals these past couple of weeks, getting fans incredibly excited for its theatrical arrival in November. Following this weekend’s screening at TIFF, Johnson is fanning the flames of excitement just a little bit more.

On Monday morning, Johnson took to social media to show off the new character posters from Knives Out, getting fans acquainted with the players in his murderous game.

“What’s that you say,” Johnson asked in a tweet. “In the wake of our smashing Toronto debut the world is clamoring for some Knives Out character poster goodness? Alright FINE lemme see what I can do! In the style of those enticing character breakdowns that began Dame Agatha’s books, here we go…”

What’s that you say? In the wake of our smashing Toronto debut the world is clamoring for some #KnivesOut character poster goodness? Alright FINE lemme see what I can do! In the style of those enticing character breakdowns that began Dame Agatha’s books, here we go… — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Johnson followed the tweet with a thread of 11 different character posters, highlighting the main characters of the sprawling ensemble. Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, and all of the other stars are represented in these mysterious posters, with each tweet containing an Agatha Christie-esque description of their characters.

You can get to know each of the Knives Out characters and check out their individual posters below!

Harlan Thrombey – Christopher Plummer

Harlan Thrombey. The world’s most successful mystery writer and the patriarch of this whole insidious clan. When he turns up dead under mysterious circumstances, the game is afoot… pic.twitter.com/0VV6XY4jqK — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Detective Elliott – Lakieth Stanfield

Detective Elliott. The cool headed local police detective. He’s ready to rule Harlan’s death a suicide… but then the clues and motives start to surface, and suddenly he’s not so certain… @lakeithlakeith pic.twitter.com/yHi7k34NUH — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Marta Cabrera – Ana de Armas

Marta Cabrera, Harlan’s devoted caregiver. She was closest to Harlan, and has some secrets of her own to keep… secrets worth killing for? pic.twitter.com/UzR3Pl8Z3U — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Walt Thrombey – Michael Shannon

Walt Thrombey, Harlan’s youngest son. Walt runs the family publishing company, but his ambitions reach much farther. Would he… kill for them? pic.twitter.com/FTNoJUfoIJ — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Jacob Thrombey – Jaeden Martell

Jacob Thrombey, Walt’s son. He spends every moment of the day on his phone… could he have trolled his way into murder? pic.twitter.com/vAlXuYXKKu — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Jony Thrombey – Toni Collette

Joni Thrombey, Harlan’s daughter in law. She’s made a killing with her lifestyle brand Flam®️… but if she was desperate enough, would she stop there? pic.twitter.com/g1zaOqtRnV — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Meg Thrombey – Katherine Langford

Meg Thrombey, Joni’s daughter. Well studied at the best liberal arts colleges in New England… but could her syllabus have included cutlery skills? pic.twitter.com/66wnMU4t3O — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Linda Thrombey – Jamie Lee Curtis

Linda Thrombey, Harlan’s eldest daughter. She has a head for business… does she have a heart for homicide? pic.twitter.com/FtqrvlFKi1 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Richard Thrombey – Don Johnson

Richard Thrombey, Linda’s husband. When his indiscretions catch up with him, who knows how far he’ll go to conceal the truth… pic.twitter.com/PGN7MuSbwX — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Ransom Thrombey – Chris Evans

Ransom Thrombey, Richard & Linda’s son. Born with a honeyed but forked tongue and a silver spoon in his mouth. A knife would complete the set…@ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/rxJk3FDXV2 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 16, 2019

Benoit Blanc – Daniel Craig