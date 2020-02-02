Rian Johnson Rocks Knives Out Cufflinks at BAFTA Awards

We’re currently in the midst of awards season and tonight is the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. Many of our favorite movies are up for awards tonight, including Rian Johnson‘s Knives Out. The whodunit film is up for Best Original Screenplay and it’s going up against Booksmart (Emily Halpern, Katie Silberman, Susana Fogel, and Sarah Haskins), Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach), Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino), and Parasite (Han Jin-won and Bong Joon-ho). The awards are kicking off at 4 pm EST, but Johnson has already taken to Twitter to show off his coolest accessory for the night: some knife cufflinks.

“Oh they’re OUT. @BAFTA time,” Johnson wrote.

You can check out the image in the post below:

“THE KNIVES ARE OUT THE KING IS HERE,” @captainkylo wrote.

“Good luck, Rian!,” @MaxTundra added.

“Don’t run with them. Point them towards your toes,” @iguessitrains joked.

Someone else in the comments dropped the link to the cufflinks, which you can check out here.

Johnson was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the upcoming Academy Awards. The competition is only slightly different from the BAFTA Awards. He’ll be going up against Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won (Parasite), and Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917) instead of Booksmart.

In addition to the film’s Oscar nomination, Knives Out‘s Jenny Egan just won the Excellence in Contemporary Film Award from the Costume Designers Guild. Egan was up against A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Arjun Bhasin), Hustlers (Mitchell Travers), The Laundromat (Ellen Mirojnick), and Queen & Slim (Shiona Turini). It’s exciting to see Knives Out win this award because one of the most talked-about things about the movie has been its sweaters, especially the one worn by Chris Evans.

Knives Out is still playing in select theaters and will be released on Digital HD on February 7th, and on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K on February 25th. The 92nd Academy Awards air on ABC on February 9th.