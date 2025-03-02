Jennifer Coolidge Recalls Her Most Memorable Bill Murray Encounter: When He Insulted Her in an Interview

Play video

Bill Murray‘s reputation for unpredictable behavior struck again, this time with Jennifer Coolidge on the receiving end of his unfiltered commentary. During a recent conversation with ComicBook’s Chris Killian while promoting her new film Riff Raff, Coolidge shared a surprising interaction with her co-star that perfectly exemplifies Murray’s infamous honesty. The awkward moment occurred during the film’s press tour in Toronto, where the cast gathered for the premiere screening, followed by promotional interviews. What should have been a routine press junket turned into a memorable encounter that caught Coolidge off guard when Murray decided standard interview etiquette didn’t apply to him. The incident, while jarring, seems to align with Murray’s long-established pattern of bucking Hollywood norms and speaking his mind regardless of potential social discomfort.

When Killian asked Coolidge if she had any Bill Murray stories to share, she didn’t hesitate to recount the Toronto incident.

“We went to Toronto to the first big screening of Riff Raff. And I have to say, I was so pleased because, you know, I hadn’t seen it and I had no idea what to expect,” Coolidge explained.

During a group interview following the screening, the interviewer asked Coolidge to discuss her character. She began sharing insights about her role, describing the character as “someone who has seen better days and is suffering because their husband isn’t really in love with them any more.” This standard press junket response was abruptly cut short by Murray’s interjection.

According to Coolidge, Murray, who was seated behind her, suddenly exclaimed, “‘Oh, who wants to hear about your character? Oh, I need character. This is my character, see?’ And, he goes, ‘I just I’m so bored with hearing about someone’s character.’” The unexpected outburst left Coolidge stunned.

“People don’t really say stuff like that. I mean, I don’t know, it’s just so bold of him to say that,” she told Killian. She acknowledged finding humor in his bluntness despite the awkwardness of the situation, adding, “I was thinking, that is kind of funny, and that he would verbalize that.”

What Coolidge found most surprising was Murray’s willingness to make such comments to someone he barely knew.

“There’s nothing predictable about him … you just expect someone’s going to say something flattering about you because they don’t know you very well,” she reflected.

These kinds of unpredictable interactions have become part of Murray’s mystique over the years. His reputation for unconventional behavior – from crashing random parties to whispering cryptic messages to fans – has become as much a part of his public persona as his acting career.

Riff Raff, which features both Coolidge and Murray alongside Ed Harris, Gabrielle Union, and Pete Davidson, follows Vincent (Harris), an ex-criminal wanting a normal life whose winter family vacation is disrupted when his disowned son and ex-wife arrive with warnings about gangsters coming after them. The film is currently playing in theaters.