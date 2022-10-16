Seth Green Says Bill Murray Dropped Him in a Trash Can on SNL Set

Bill Murray has been a fan-favorite actor for years with a career ranging from iconic comedies like Ghostbusters to Oscar-nominated films such as Lost in Translation, and soon he'll be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, stories about the actor have been surfacing lately that are less than ideal. Back in April, The Walt Disney Company shut down production on the upcoming Searchlight Productions film Being Mortal after Murray was accused of "inappropriate behavior" on set. It's since been reported that Murray settled with the alleged victim for a hefty sum. More stories are starting to come out about Murray's behavior, including one shared by Seth Green, who revealed he had an unpleasant encounter with Murray on Saturday Night Live when he was a kid.

"[Murray] saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in his seat," Green told Good Mythical Morning (via Uproxx). "And I was like, 'That is absurd. I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly eff off.' And he was like, 'That's my chair.'" Green said that his mom was also there, and suggested he move for Murray, but he was "indignant" about "this power play" to a 9-year-old.

Green added. "He picked me up by my ankles... Held me upside down... He dangled me over a trash can and he was like, 'The trash goes in the trash can.' And I was screaming, and I swung my arms, flailed wildly, full contact with his balls. He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room, and just cried."

Has Bill Murray Addressed the Accusations Against Him?

Speaking with CNBC News during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting back in April, Murray was asked about the event that caused the Being Mortal production to stop.

"We had a difference of opinion, I had a difference of opinion with a woman I'm working with," the actor said. "I did something I thought was funny and it wasn't taken that way. The company, the movie studio wanted to do the right thing so they wanted to check it all out investigate it and so they stopped the production, but as of now we're talking and we're trying to make peace with each other. I think that's where the real issues is between our peace. We're both professionals, we like each other's work we like each other I think, and if we can't really get along and trust each other there's no point in going further working together or making a movie as well."

