Seth Green Reflects on Traumatic Bill Murray Experience (and Eddie Murphy’s Advice)

Seth Green opened up about his infamous Bill Murray story in an interview with ComicBook last week, revealing that Eddie Murphy gave him some sage advice at the time. Green first shared his experience with Murray back in 2022 during an appearance on Good Mythical Morning, and it was not a happy story. Green appeared on SNL at 9 years old for a bit part in the “Weekend Update” segment, and Murray was that week’s host. He said that they got into an argument about seating arrangements that actually turned physical, and he was genuinely upset. Years later, Green tells us that this was really a major turning point in his career.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Green spoke with us last week about the 20th anniversary of his show Robot Chicken, which related easily to the recent 50th anniversary of SNL. For those that don’t recall, back in 2022 Green revealed that Murray “picked me up by my ankles,” and “Held me upside down…He dangled me over a trash can and he was like, ‘The trash goes in the trash can.’ And I was screaming, and I swung my arms, flailed wildly — full contact with his balls. He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried.”

Play video

When the story came up again last week, Green revealed that he has never met Murray as an adult since then. “We’ve never met again,” he said. “So, I don’t have any ill will towards him, that’s the funny thing. It was actually one of the more important nights in my career, as silly as that sounds, because I wanted to home, I really was, like — I got rocked by that experience, and I didn’t want to do the job.”

“It was a young Eddie Murphy and Tim Kazurinsky who took the time to find this 9-year-old and console me,” Green went on. “I’ll never forget, Eddie was like, ‘Yo man, don’t let anybody else make you not do your job. The show must go on.’”

Green is not the first person to accuse Murray of inappropriate behavior on set, and Murray has not commented publicly on Green’s story to this day. Green was excited to talk about more positive news, like the 20th anniversary of Robot Chicken. The show has been airing on Adult Swim for two decades now, and Green shared his excitement for the show’s next phase, starting with The Robot Chicken Self-Discovery Special coming this summer. In the meantime, Robot Chicken is streaming on Max.