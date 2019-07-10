Fans and Celebrities React to Rip Torn’s Death

The pop culture world suffered a heartbreaking loss today, when it was revealed that character actor Rip Torn has passed away at the age of 88. The Oscar-nominated actor reportedly passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday afternoon in Lakeville, Connecticut, with his wife and daughters by his side.

Torn’s filmography became pretty wide-ranging, from an Emmy-winning role as Artie on The Larry Sanders Show to more genre-based fare like Beastmaster and Men in Black. With so many roles for fans to remember him by, it’s safe to say that there has been a pretty passionate response to Torn’s death, as fans honor the man he was both on and offscreen. Here are just a handful of those reactions.

R.I.P Rip Torn. He was so great in Defending Your Life. I’ll miss you Rip, you were a true original. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) July 10, 2019

Rest in Power Rip Torn, who at 79 got so drunk he broke into a bank he thought was his house https://t.co/Yh927OqB6F — The Give Smart Guy (@BobbyBigWheel) July 10, 2019

Man I thought Rip Torn was going to live forever pic.twitter.com/7VsLtypRSw — Graeme (@_graeme_) July 10, 2019

NOOOO… Farewell to Rip Torn. A goddamn one-of-a-kind original. pic.twitter.com/TQgMFXcCVI — Kim Morgan (@SunsetGunShot) July 10, 2019

RIP to Rip Torn who was one of the greatest dodgeball coaches in history pic.twitter.com/cEwc9HxJ6n — Brett (@schneiderbrett9) July 10, 2019

Rip Torn: a great actor and one of those rare individuals about whom I would believe ANY story, no matter how insane — SB (@thesecondsingle) July 10, 2019

#rip torn. Enjoy those chicken burgers on the other side. pic.twitter.com/QD3QAhGiJk — Czarski (@DMilcz) July 10, 2019

RIP Rip Torn. Throwing children into fires with God now. pic.twitter.com/J6eEgxJycw — Eric Szyszka (@ericszyszka) July 10, 2019

