Movies

Fans and Celebrities React to Rip Torn’s Death

The pop culture world suffered a heartbreaking loss today, when it was revealed that character […]

By

The pop culture world suffered a heartbreaking loss today, when it was revealed that character actor Rip Torn has passed away at the age of 88. The Oscar-nominated actor reportedly passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday afternoon in Lakeville, Connecticut, with his wife and daughters by his side.

Torn’s filmography became pretty wide-ranging, from an Emmy-winning role as Artie on The Larry Sanders Show to more genre-based fare like Beastmaster and Men in Black. With so many roles for fans to remember him by, it’s safe to say that there has been a pretty passionate response to Torn’s death, as fans honor the man he was both on and offscreen. Here are just a handful of those reactions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A True Friend

Legendary

Heartbroken

One of a Kind

Iconic

Good Point

A+

One Way of Looking At It

Ouch

Tagged:

Related Posts