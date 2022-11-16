Awful Comic Book Movie Gets Surprising Sequel and It's Already Dominating on Netflix

2013 delivered one of the most disastrous comic book adaptations in recent memory: R.I.P.D. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges, R.I.P.D. told the story of two detectives of the afterlife, charged with hunting down the undead on Earth. The film was met with horrible reviews from both critics and fans, and hardly made half of its massive budget back at the box office. Why are we talking about R.I.P.D. in 2022? Well, Universal made a straight-to-DVD/streaming sequel to the film, and it's actually doing really well on Netflix.

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Dead was released on various platforms on November 15th. In addition to hitting on-demand and physical stores, it was also added to Netflix's streaming lineup, although the service didn't give it much publicity. One day later, it's one of the most-watched movies on all of Netflix.

Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features the R.I.P.D. sequel in the third overall spot, just behind recent hits Where the Crawdads Sing and Falling for Christmas. Despite the first movie being a notorious bomb, fans are still at least somewhat interested in what the sequel has to say.

