Robert Downey Jr's New Bald Look Has DC Fans Casting Him as Lex Luthor

After Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. shaved his head for a new HBO series titled The Sympathizer, DC fans realized the new bald look would make him the perfect Lex Luthor. Of course, facial hair became one of Robert Downey Jr.'s trademark looks as Tony Stark, the billionaire playboy philanthropist that also moonlights as Iron Man. Downey famously retired from playing Iron Man in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, sacrificing himself to stop the Mad Titan Thanos. While fans wait to see if Robert Downey Jr. is truly done as Iron Man, his new bald look is enough to send fanboys wild as the new DC Universe Lex Luthor.

Robert Downey Jr. recruited his two sons Exton and Indio to help him shave his head for The Sympathizer, an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Viet Thanh Nguyen novel of the same name. Described as a cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States. Downey's multiple roles will represent a different arm of the American establishment. The Sympathizer is being made in collaboration with A24 for HBO with Park Chan-wook (Oldboy, The Handmaiden) and Don McKellar (Exotica, Last Night) both serving as showrunners.

Continue reading to get a glimpse of what fans are saying about Robert Downey Jr. looking like the DC villain Lex Luthor.

Photo credit Emma McIntyre/WireImage via Getty