Avengers Star Don Cheadle Has Hilarious Reaction to Robert Downey Jr.'s Return

Avengers and Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. shocked the world at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 when he revealed that he's returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. Not only is Downey returning to the MCU – he's playing a completely new character, trading his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man for the villain role of Doctor Doom. There are a lot of Marvel fans who are already excited at the thought of Downey's Doctor Doom having onscreen interactions with some of the veteran MCU characters he once stood side-by-side with as Iron Man. Tom Holland's Spider-Man is one of those characters – Don Cheadle's Col. James Rhodes/War Machine is another.

Since Comic-Con, you better believe that Marvel actors have had to answer questions in the press about their reaction to RDJ coming back to the MCU. "I was like, 'What the f*ck?'" Cheadle said to Collider's Steve Weintraub, revealing his own shock at the RDJ Doom casting.

However, Cheadle isn't letting anything slip about what's happening with War Machine's arc in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars, now that RDJ is returning as Doom:

"I'm not sure what you're talking about," Cheadle said humorously. "I've heard of a Russo Brother. There are two?" Cheadle cut the bit short, confirming that he's under the usual weight of Marvel secrecy: "You know I can't talk about that stuff."

(Photo: Marvel)

Cheadle did hint that things are (as rumored) still very much in flux at Marvel Studios, as the MCU continues trying to change tactics and following some rocky years: "They're rewriting, they're reworking, and so I honestly can't even tease anything," he said.

There are a lot of unanswered questions when it comes to Don Cheadle's future in the MCU. War Machine has had his own Armored Wars spinoff of the Iron Man franchise in development for years, with the current iteration being a movie. However, in the same week that Don Cheadle was deflecting questions about RDJ's Doom casting, he was also out there dodging questions about where things stand with Armor Wars.

"What's Armor Wars?" Cheadle joked with The Today Show hosts. "You know the line, I could tell you, but then I'd have to kill you. And, I just met you guys, so I don't want to have to do that."