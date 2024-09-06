Don Cheadle Says "What's Armor Wars?" to Question About Marvel Movie

Armor Wars star Don Cheadle had to play coy about the upcoming Marvel series. The Today Show asked him about returning as Colonel James Rhodes in his own project. Cheadle responded immediately with, "What's Armor Wars?" It's clear the star knows more about the project than he's letting on. But, he's also not going to announce anything before being given the go-ahead from Kevin Feige or someone higher up the food-chain. Still, this little morning show moment is going to generate some questions about what's going on with War Machine these days and if the project is still coming.

Cheadle smirked, "What's Armor Wars?" The Marvel actor would continue on to say that he's been sworn to secrecy by the MCU brass. "You know the line, I could tell you, but then I'd have to kill you. And, I just met you guys, so I don't want to have to do that." So, we'll be waiting on answers until Marvel Studios is ready to give them to fans.

Armor Wars Dives Into War Machine's Psyche

(Photo: Don Cheadle jokes about Armor Wars - Marvel/TODAY)

Funnily enough, Cheadle was a bit more forthcoming with GQ last year when they asked about Armor Wars. Talking to the magazine, the War Machine actor talked about how much room there was in Rhodey's backstory. (Now, there's even more of a desire for that information after Secret Invasion's finale.) So, who is James Rhodes? That's the core question driving Armor Wars. And, it's one that Cheadle is really excited to explore when they begin filming this movie.

"Hopefully the favorite one that I'm going to do is Rhodey movie that we're going to shoot," Cheadle explained. "I think I'm every successive film, he's coming more and more out of Tony's shadow and becoming his own person but I still think we haven't really figured out who he is and really dug into that so that's what the movie is for. It was going to be a series, now we're going to do it as a film. Armor Wars. So I'm looking forward to that."

