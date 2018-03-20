Robert Downey Jr. Still Looking to Make ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’

A return to the Sherlock Holmes franchise is elementary, Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. tells Entertainment Weekly.

Asked by the mag what’s next following epic two-part Marvel Studios blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, an always-in-demand Downey pointed to a busy itinerary:

“First of all the missus is front and center with Joe Roth producing Doolittle,” Downey said of The Voyage of Doctor Doolittle, Universal’s new adaptation of author Hugh Lofting’s famed tales. “I’m having a good time, though I decided to give myself, like, 40 additional challenges, like a Welsh accent — which even Welsh people say is hard to do.”

“Then there’s all this stuff down the pike,” Downey added. “We’re looking at another Sherlock Holmes, we’re developing Perry Mason for HBO. I still want to do Pinocchio.”

The actor is behind the Team Downey production company with wife Susan Downey and David Gambino.

Despite his Marvel workload, Downey has been tentatively attached to star as Geppetto in a live-action adaptation of the Pinocchio fairy tale, and the Sherlock Holmes threequel was reported to still be a “top priority” for Warner Bros. despite Team Downey parting ways with the studio late 2016.

Warner Bros.’ Sherlock Holmes franchise, based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective mysteries, launched in 2009 under director Guy Ritchie.

Downey portrayed the iconic sleuth alongside Jude Law (Captain Marvel), who played Holmes’ trusty right-hand-man Dr. John Watson, and Rachel McAdams (Doctor Strange) as the doomed Irene Adler.

Sherlock Holmes snooped its way to $524 million worldwide, topped by its 2011 sequel with $545 million worldwide for a combined $1.069 billion.

Series producer Lionel Wigram said in 2015 Downey and Law are both “very, very” interested in reprising their roles, saying “we would all love to do one if we could come up with something that really was really going to knock it out of the park and was going to be the best of the three.”

The threequel, which recruited Iron Man 3 scribe Drew Pearce in 2011, drafted James Coyne (Vikingdom, Puncture Wounds) in spring 2016.

More recently, Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow assembled a writers room to bring a script together, tapping Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), Gary Whitta (Rogue One), Justin Malen (Baywatch), Geneva Dworet-Robertson (Tomb Raider) and Kiern Fitzgerald (Snowden).

Downey next stars in Avengers: Infinity War and the still unnamed Avengers 4 as Tony Stark, whose Iron Man will rep a bold new look in the pair of Marvel blockbusters. Infinity War opens April 27, followed by Avengers 4 May 3, 2019.

