Hollywood Reacts to the Death of Robert Forster

Hollywood is paying its respects to Jackie Brown and Twin Peaks star Robert Forster, who died Friday aged 78.

Beyond his television roles in Banyon, Heroes, Breaking Bad, Twin Peaks and Last Man Standing, Forster’s 50-plus-year career saw him star in such films as Reflections in a Golden Eye, where he appeared alongside Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor, and Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, which revived his career.

Following the 1997 film that won him his first and only Academy Award nomination, Forster went on to appear in Gus Van Sant’s Psycho remake, Jim Carrey-led comedy Me, Myself and Irene, David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive, 2003’s Charlie’s Angels reboot sequel Full Throttle, and 2011 comedy-drama The Descendants, where he starred with George Clooney and Shailene Woodley.

Most recently, Forster reprised his one-off Breaking Bad role as Ed the disappearer in the series’ sequel movie, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, released on Netflix just hours before Forster’s death on Friday from brain cancer.

I’m saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away. A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie Alligator (pic) 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob. pic.twitter.com/HtunD0Fx6g — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) October 12, 2019

“I’m saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away. A lovely man and a consummate actor,” Forster’s Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston wrote on Twitter. “I met him on the movie Alligator (pic) 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob.”

Greg Grunberg, who starred with Forster on the superhero-inspired Heroes, remembered the “legend” as “a beautiful person.” Heroes writer Bryan Fuller urged mourners to re-watch Forster’s “beautiful, yearning performance as Max Cherry in Jackie Brown.”

Other tributes follow:

A legend has left us. One of the best. I was so fortunate to be able to work with him on HEROES. What a talent and what a beautiful person. #RIPRobertForster https://t.co/GmUgRvlnce — Greg Grunberg (@greggrunberg) October 12, 2019

DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND RE-WATCH HIS BEAUTIFUL, YEARNING PERFORMANCE AS MAX CHERRY IN “JACKIE BROWN” – REST IN PEACE, MR. FORSTER pic.twitter.com/59wROyrrIF — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) October 12, 2019

Had the honor of making this little gem of a movie (Diamond Men) with this incredible gem of a man — Robert Forster.



Truly one of the kindest, most giving actors/human beings that I’ve ever worked with, and forever a dear friend. He’ll be missed.#RIPRobertForster 🙏🏼❤️😢💎 pic.twitter.com/zs01y3wtvl — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) October 12, 2019

Oh, he was lovely. I did an onstage Q&A with him at the @hammer_museum a few years back, after a screening of Medium Cool. He brought gifts for me and the museum people running the event, a weighty, beautifully designed letter opener. Just because! Farewell, Robert Forster. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sByCffdnSK — Stephanie Zacharek (@szacharek) October 12, 2019

I just caught #ElCamino projected @PlazaAtlanta and as Robert Forster appeared on the screen my watch buzzed the sad headline.. some grace this man had. — Laurie Rose BSC (@Laurie_Rose) October 12, 2019

#RIP Robert Forster. Classic Hollywood cool who got a second bite at the apple. https://t.co/gAHlgDfTiL — Murked Bernardin (@marcbernardin) October 12, 2019

I’m devastated. I had the great fortune of working with and knowing this man. He was a hero to me – a gentleman through and through. RIP, Robert Forster. pic.twitter.com/7eHPnuYhol — Bruce Boxleitner (@boxleitnerbruce) October 12, 2019

I was lucky enough to work with Robert Forster on a film. He was old school cool, so sweet and just crazy talented. RIP, Sarge. — Breckin Meyer (@breckinmeyer) October 12, 2019

Saddened to read this tonight. I had the pleasure of working with him once. He was such a sweet man. So kind. So talented.



R.I.P. Mr. Forster. 🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/18VEs4GCIc — DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) October 12, 2019

RIP Robert Forster. He’s pictured at the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood premiere earlier this year. https://t.co/cq5AK7wAKk pic.twitter.com/GUSFujxN3Z — TCL Chinese Theatres (@ChineseTheatres) October 12, 2019

Four essential Robert Forster films that aren’t JACKIE BROWN. pic.twitter.com/0ErNkyP2De — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) October 12, 2019

