Movies

Hollywood Reacts to the Death of Robert Forster

Hollywood is paying its respects to Jackie Brown and Twin Peaks star Robert Forster, who died […]

Hollywood is paying its respects to Jackie Brown and Twin Peaks star Robert Forster, who died Friday aged 78.

Beyond his television roles in Banyon, Heroes, Breaking Bad, Twin Peaks and Last Man Standing, Forster’s 50-plus-year career saw him star in such films as Reflections in a Golden Eye, where he appeared alongside Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor, and Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, which revived his career.

Following the 1997 film that won him his first and only Academy Award nomination, Forster went on to appear in Gus Van Sant’s Psycho remake, Jim Carrey-led comedy Me, Myself and Irene, David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive, 2003’s Charlie’s Angels reboot sequel Full Throttle, and 2011 comedy-drama The Descendants, where he starred with George Clooney and Shailene Woodley.

Most recently, Forster reprised his one-off Breaking Bad role as Ed the disappearer in the series’ sequel movie, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, released on Netflix just hours before Forster’s death on Friday from brain cancer.

“I’m saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away. A lovely man and a consummate actor,” Forster’s Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston wrote on Twitter. “I met him on the movie Alligator (pic) 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob.”

Greg Grunberg, who starred with Forster on the superhero-inspired Heroes, remembered the “legend” as “a beautiful person.” Heroes writer Bryan Fuller urged mourners to re-watch Forster’s “beautiful, yearning performance as Max Cherry in Jackie Brown.”

Other tributes follow:

