‘Robin Hood’ Already Being Labeled as One of the Biggest Blockbuster Bombs of the Year

Another year, another Hollywood attempt to recycle the classic tale of Robin Hood. Unfortunately for Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx, the stars of the most recent iteration, the newest in a long line of Robin Hood films is a resounding flop.

According to The Wrap, the film had a “$14 million five-day opening against a budget of just under $100 million.” This puts the movie in the running to be “this year’s biggest blockbuster bomb.” Unfortunately for Lionsgate, the movie “had the worst start for any film this year with a budget of $90 million or higher.” Ouch.

Critics aren’t doing anything to help the movie’s success, giving it an average of 13% on Rotten Tomatoes. Even without the abysmal reviews, the movie had tough competition this holiday weekend, going up against Ralph Breaks the Internet, Creed II, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and The Grinch.

Robin Hood is being released only eight years after Russel Crowe’s attempt at tackling the character in his film, also titled Robin Hood. The studios keep trying and failing to make this story work. While many of us hold Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) close to our hearts (Alan Rickman as the Sheriff of Nottingham will never not be great), but even that movie is considered by most to be, well, not very good. Many people would prefer to watch the cartoon fox from 1973’s Robin Hood or Robin Hood: Men in Tights, the goofy comedy starring Cary Elwes from 1993. However, even those beloved iterations weren’t exactly well-received upon their release.

Some people, especially on Twitter, feel that the problem lies within the same old Robin Hood casting. Perhaps if they made the character a person of color, people would be more inclined to see a new version of the overdone tale.

Also, let’s be honest, they can keep casting these conventionally attractive white dudes, but none are going to live up to the swagger and sexy charm of that dang animated fox.

You Vs. The Robin Hood She Told You Not to Worry About pic.twitter.com/IFhaQMuwps — Desi (@DesiJed) November 25, 2018

Lionsgate will likely have a better 2019 than 2018, with upcoming releases such as Tyler Perry‘s A Madea Family Funeral, the highly-anticipated Hellboy reboot starring David Harbour, and the next installment of the John Wick franchise.

If you want to see for yourself, Robin Hood is currently playing in theaters everywhere.