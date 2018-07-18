‘Robin Hood’ Trailer Released

The trailer for the latest movie adaptation of the Robin Hood legend is out – and you can watch it above!

As you can see, this new Robin Hood from Peaky Blinders and Black Mirror director Otto Bathurst has a tone that feels like a Guy Ritchie London underworld film (Snatch) meets a revisionist period piece epic (like Ritchie’s King Arthur). It seems to play a lot better than the Ridley Scott’s drab and boring Robin Hood from 2010, which had a very… robust Russell Crowe sleepwalking through the origin story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This trailer is cut together with an especially cool metronome crescendo theme, which sees Robin of Locksley (Kingsman‘s Taron Egerton) being trained, Batman-style, by Jamie Foxx’s Little John, while the trailer slowly reveals the larger plight the poor people of England are facing from the cruel Sheriff of Nottingham (Ben Mendelsohn). As the trailer builds in intensity, we see a lot of the big action set pieces and sequences, as Robin moves away form his title of of “Robin of Locksley” and become the heroic outlaw known as “Robin Hood.”

If you pay close attention during the trailer, you will see the famous faces in iconic character roles that we’ll be getting in the film. Fifty Shades heartthrob Jamie Dornan will play Will Scarlet; Californication actor Tim Minchin will play Friar Tuck; and The Knick’s Eve Hewson will play the love interest, Maid Marian.

You can check out the full synopsis for Robin Hood, below. The film will be coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2018 this week, with a cryptocurrency scavenger hunt game that fans can get in on (details HERE).

Synopsis: “Robin of Loxley (Taron Egerton) a war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander (Jamie Foxx) mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.”

Robin Hood will be in theaters on November 21st.