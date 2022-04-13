Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, and More Join Netflix’s Damsel

Netflix’s fantasy film Damsel is rounding out its ensemble cast. On Tuesday, it was announced that Robin Wright (Wonder Woman), Ray Winstone (Black Widow), Nick Robinson (Maid), Brooke Carter (The Irregulars), and Shohreh Aghdashloo (X-Men: The Last Stand) have all joined the cast of the upcoming film. They join previously-announced stars Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Enola Holmes), who will be executive producing the project, and Angela Bassett (Gunpowder Milkshake, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).

The project will be directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later), with a script written by Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans), and reportedly have a budget of around $60-70 million.

While the official plot of the film is currently under wraps, Damsel will follow a dutiful damsel (Brown) agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive. Producers on the film will include Brown, Mazeau, Joe Rother, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Zack Roth, Chris Castaldi.

Fresnadillo is a Spanish director and producer who is also known for his work on Intruders, Intacto, and Falling Water. He is also attached to a reboot of Sword in the Stone, which is set to be released on Disney+. Mazeau has been attached to a lot of major properties over the years, working on scripts for adaptations of Jonny Quest, Bleach, and The Flash. He also wrote the script for Cowboy Ninja Viking, and has been attached to write a new reboot of Van Helsing.

This is one of several projects that Brown has in the works at Netflix, including a sequel to Enola Holmes, the young-adult adaptation The Girls I’ve Been, and the upcoming final seasons of Stranger Things.

“I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’ll just do one movie, like, obviously…’ and then as soon as I went on set and I played [Enola], I fell in love with her, and she became part of my heart,” Brown told Entertainment Weekly about Enola Holmes sequels. “I always said I loved playing Eleven [on Stranger Things] because I didn’t just do one thing and then stop playing her. I love that I can continually play her, and with the Enola book series… I really am optimistic about the future. I’m so looking forward to [hopefully] getting back to work.”

