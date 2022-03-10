Roku’s Weird Al Biopic Starring Daniel Radcliffe Wraps Production

At the beginning of the year, it was announced that Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe would be playing Weird Al in Roku’s upcoming biopic about the iconic parody singer. According to Roku’s official description, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story promises to hold nothing back when it comes to exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like “Eat It” and “Like a Surgeon” to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. In truth, Yankovic has lived a scandal-free life and the only negative stories about him throughout his 30 years in the public spotlight are just from artists who didn’t care for his parodies of their songs. Yesterday, Weird Al Yankovic took to Instagram to announce the movie has officially wrapped production.

“We just finished SHOOT DAY #18, and ladies and gentlemen, that is officially a WRAP on #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory. Everybody involved with this movie absolutely killed it, and I can’t wait for the world to see this thing. #OscarBait #OscarsSoWEIRD,” Yankovic wrote. You can check out his post below:

“Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly, and I’m honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life,” Radcliffe told People.

When Radcliffe’s casting was announced, Yankovic said that he was “absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying” him and joked, “I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Yankovic wrote the script along with Die Hart director Eric Appel, who also pulled double duty as director and executive producer on the upcoming biopic. Al Yankovic produces, along with Mike Farah, Joe Farrell and Whitney Hodack for Funny Or Die, and Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva for Tango. Funny Or Die’s Henry Muñoz III and Tango’s Neil Shah are executive producers.

“When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn’t believe any of it, but I knew that we had to make a movie about it,” Appel joked when the film was announced.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story does not yet have a release date, but it’s expected to come out in late 2022 or early 2023.