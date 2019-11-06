Hellboy Star Ron Perlman Divorcing Wife of 38 Years

Ron Perlman has become a legendary part of the pop culture world, from his roles in Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy, and Pacific Rim. But according to a new report, the actor has come up against a real-life challenge. On Tuesday, news broke that Perlman has filed for divorce from his wife of 38 years, jewelry and fashion designer Opal Stone Perlman. Entertainment Tonight is reporting that Perlman filed papers for a dissolution of his marriage on Tuesday, at the Stanley Most Courthouse in Los Angeles. The couple reportedly cite “irreconcilable differences” for their split.

Perlman and Opal reportedly initially got married on Valentine’s Day in 1981. The pair have two adult children together, a daughter named Blake and a son named Brandon. According to TMZ, Perlman and Opal’s separation date was May 10th of this year. Perlman has reportedly agreed to pay any spousal support to Opal.

Reports kicked up earlier this year that the Pearlmans might be headed for divorce. This speculation was exaggerated by photos of Perlman kissing Allison Dunbar, an actress who previously appeared on 2 Broke Girls, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and The Sopranos. Dunbar previously appeared alongside Perlman on the Crackle series StartUp.

The StartUp series is described as, “the emergence of GenCoin, a brilliant yet controversial tech idea centered on digital currency — an idea that gets incubated on the wrong side of the tracks by three strangers who don’t necessarily fit the mold of ‘tech entrepreneurs’ and a crooked FBI agent who will go to any lengths to take them down.”

The show released its third season on Nov. 1, 2018. Speaking to about the series, Perlman shared how much he appreciated the cast of the Crackle show.

“It’s an amazing ensemble, some of the great actors I’ve ever worked alongside of.” Perlman told Cigars and Leisure about the series. “And the subject matter, which I initially thought I was going to fall asleep listening to and hate — startups and [the] tech world — the way [creator, writer, and director] Ben Ketai is able to juxtapose that against things that are really, really huge that are happening in the world made it one of the most interesting roles I’ve ever gotten a chance to explore theatrically. I’m very proud of that show.”

(Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)