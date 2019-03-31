Ron Perlman Boasts That His ‘Hellboy’ Could Have Had Sex

Mike Mignola previously described David Harbour‘s take on Hellboy as a more grown-up take on the hellish character. When the film’s set visit embargo lifted earlier this week, Harbour revealed that part of the reason that his character was so growly was the fact this version of Big Red is unable to bump bellies with humans. Now that the little tidbit has gone viral, former Hellboy star Ron Perlman has been sure to chime in, throwing shade at Harbour’s character.

In a tweet shared earlier tonight, Perlman made sure to point out that his take on the character had no problem — ahem, fornicating. Perlman tweeted that the “first guy did just fine” while sharing one of the articles that discussed the lack of a sex life in Harbour’s Hellboy life.

“The other thing that we explore somewhat is — I mean, one of the interesting things to me about the Guillermo del Toro movies was that he had a love interest, right?” Harbour previously said about the situation. “And she was like a fire starter, and but I just think that Hellboy can’t have a human being. He probably can’t have sex with a human being because it would probably end disastrously, because of his demonic parts or whatever.”

“So I just feel like what I wanted to explore was that loneliness, and you know, there’s the temptations that you have to, if you do create a darker world as the beast of the apocalypse, you can have sex,” the actor continued. “You can have a girlfriend. You can live your life. But to live in the human world and to protect humanity, you have to sacrifice some of your nature, and your actual nature, as opposed to this concept of destiny, just that your actual nature somewhat gets sacrificed.”

Hellboy enters theaters April 12th.

What do you think of the Hellboy reboot based on everything you’ve seen this far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to talk all things Hellboy!

