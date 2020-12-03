Rotten Tomatoes Revamps Top Critics Program

✖

The roster of Top Critics over at Rotten Tomatoes is getting a pretty massive upgrade, as the aggregate review site has announced some major changes to the program. On Thursday, Rotten Tomatoes revealed that 170 reviewers had been added to the list of Top Critics on the site, broadening the view of film criticism and including a wider array of voices.

These changes come as Rotten Tomatoes altered the criteria for what it takes to become a Top Critic. Rather than putting the focus on where the reviewer's work is published, the new criteria focus on the quality and consistency of that writer's output. Critics that are now solely on video or podcast format have become eligible for Top Critic consideration.

This allows for more diverse voices in film criticism, which is reflected in the statistics behind those added to the roster. Of the 170 new Top Critics, 60% are women and an estimated 25% are people of color. 24% of these new critics publish reviews on video or podcast platforms.

“At Rotten Tomatoes, we continue our commitment to building a more inclusive critics pool that reflects and serves the global entertainment audience, and today we took another important step by modernizing our Top Critics program,” said Jenny Jediny, Rotten Tomatoes head of critics relations. “Our team understands the value of the Top Critic designation and its ability to expand professional opportunities for critics. With an increased focus on individual merit and contributions to the field of criticism, our team is thrilled to award Top Critic status to an additional 170 deserving voices.”

“Professional critics have been the backbone of Rotten Tomatoes for more than twenty years and they have helped Rotten Tomatoes grow into the trusted resource for entertainment reviews and recommendations,” said Paul Yanover, president of Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes’ parent company. “Revamping Rotten Tomatoes’ Top Critics program is another key move in our ongoing effort to increase inclusion and elevate the voices of underrepresented critics, ensuring that we serve our global audience with the best, most authentic information.”

You can take a look at the full list of Rotten Tomatoes Top Critics here.