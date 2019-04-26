Diary of a Wimpy Kid Director David Bowers Set to Direct Rugrats Live-Action Film

Paramount is moving forward with their Rugrats remake by tapping David Bowers as the director. Bowers is most recognized for his work on the last three Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies. An adaptation of the classic Nickelodeon cartoon, Rugrats is set to be a live-action/CGI hybrid. THR reports the babies — like Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, and the crew — will be computer-generated while the adults will serve as the live-action portion of the film.

The initial cartoon ran for nine seasons from 1991 to 2000 and spawned three movies and a sequel series called All Grown Up!. The property was created by Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupò, and Paul Germain. In total, the main series ran for 172 episodes while All Grown Up! ended up airing 55 episodes before wrapping up its run in 2008. Rugrats tallied four Daytime Emmy wins and six Kids’ Choice Awards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, there aren’t too many details about the Rugrats remake. Bowers is set to direct from a script by David Goodman. The two worked together on the Wimpy Kid films and Goodman served as co-director for Flushed Away and Astro Boy.

Rugrats currently has a release date of January 29, 2021. The original series is currently streaming on Hulu.

Are you excited for a Rugrats film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!