One of Robin Williams’ Best Movies of All Time Is Streaming Free

Over his nearly four decade long career, the legendary talent that was Robin Williams lit up the silver screen with a cavalcade of memorable performances. Widely regarded as one of the best comedians of all time, Williams certainly brought the funny in classics like Mrs. Doubtfire, The Birdcage, and Good Morning, Vietnam. But after his Oscar-winning role in the drama Good Will Hunting in 1997, Williams, who trained at the prestigious Juilliard School, proved that he could tackle any genre on film.

Williams tackled everything from the thriller One Hour Photo to a game-changing voiceover performance in Disney’s animated Aladdin, even Shakespeare wasn’t off-limits to the actor, who playing the corrupt wealthy courtier Osric in Kenneth Branagh’s Hamlet. And now, one of Williams’s best movies, Jumanji, is now streaming for free on Tubi.

One of the highest-grossing movies of 1995, Jumanji is an action adventure film about a supernatural board game of the same name that when played unleashes larger-than-life jungle hazards into our world. Williams starred in the film as Alan Parrish, a young, misunderstood man who gets sucked into the game for 26 years when he and his friend Sarah Whittle play it together.

Even though Jumanji received mixed reviews from critics when it debuted in 1995, it was an undeniable commercial hit, grossing over $262 million dollars at the box office. The film helped launch the career of Kirsten Dunst, and featured cutting-edge special effects to bring the jungle madness to life on screen that actually still hold up.

Williams shines in the role of Alan and the scene where he’s first liberated from the game and outsmarts a lion is an unforgettable showcase of Williams’s abilities as both an action star and a dramatic actor. He strikes the perfect mix of humor and heart to the character, emotionally grounding the mile-a-minute ride that is Jumanji in a story about a boy simply trying to go home and reconcile with his father.

Williams’s ability to blend his humor with the high-concept action of Jumanji undoubtedly led to the tone, and subsequent success, of the spinoff films Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017 and its sequel Jumanji: The Next Level two years later. While both Jumanji spinoff films are action-packed romps, neither can capture the tenderness of the Williams’s Jumanji. Therefore, if you’re looking to stay in tonight and to watch something the whole family can enjoy, you can’t go wrong with the OG Jumanji.

Jumanji is now streaming free on Tubi.