Next Star Wars Trilogy Officially Confirmed With Exciting New Update

Star Wars is officially gearing up for its next trilogy that will continue the main saga’s storyline. A lot of people think of Star Wars in three parts: the original trilogy, the prequel trilogy, and the sequel trilogy, released in the 2010s under Disney. Although the universe is much, much larger than that thanks to books, shows, and video games, the core Star Wars storyline that the bulk of the world has followed is contained in just nine movies appropriately labeled the “Skywalker Saga”. There have been a lot of ups and downs along the way, with some truly amazing movies and some really pitiful, awful films as well.

However, fans love the magic of Star Wars. There’s nothing else really like it, there are very few movie franchises that can command millions of people to the theater like its a global event. It’s always really special and fans are yearning for a return to the big screen with Star Wars. While there will be a Mandalorian film next year, there’s definitely a craving for something bigger. It seems like every ten years or so, fans have been able to expect a new trilogy to keep the story going and while Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker claimed to be the end, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

The Mainline Star Wars Saga Will Continue With New Simon Kinberg Trilogy

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

In a new Deadline interview with Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy, she confirmed that Simon Kinberg is developing a new Star Wars trilogy that will continue the core saga. Obviously, these trilogies have carved out very specific eras for the Star Wars universe. The events of these films shape the universe for years and provide backbones for countless other stories thanks to key characters, political climates, and much, much more. It sounds like Kennedy sees Kinberg’s Star Wars trilogy as exactly that: “This is the next iteration, the new saga that moves us into the future,” said Kennedy.

As for how things are going on the project, Kennedy is excited with how things are going and believes that there will be something more concrete by June of this year.

“We’re absolutely rolling fast and furiously,” said Kennedy. “That has gone exceptionally well, and he’s literally going to script as we speak. We’ll see something probably around June. Simon, if you remember, he did some work with us years ago with the animated show, which was a really wonderful collaborative experience. And he then got very, very busy with X-Men and then recently became available again, and he segued into this space beautifully. We’re really excited about where that’s headed.”

As of right now, there are no story details for the film or even a confirmation as to how far in the future these Star Wars movies are set. While Kennedy has confirmed it’s the next core trilogy, we have no idea if they will be officially labeled as Star Wars Episode 10, 11, and 12. It’s entirely possible they are in the far flung future and the “Episode” titles are reserved for Skywalker Saga films. Either way, it sounds like Kinberg’s Star Wars movies are going to be crucial to the franchise going forward. Nevertheless, Simon Kinberg was a key component of Star Wars: Rebels and makes for a great pick as someone planning a future trilogy. As for when these movies could begin releasing, no one really knows at the moment.

Hopefully, we will get a better idea of what to expect from Simon Kinberg’s Star Wars movies at the upcoming Star Wars Celebration event. It’s expected that they will outline more key projects at the event, but nothing has been promised. As for Kathleen Kennedy, she downplayed rumors of her retirement and boldly stated that she will be making movies until she dies. However, Disney and her are evaluating potential candidates to succeed her when she does eventually choose to walk away from Lucasfilm specifically. She does plan to continue producing and helping out on Star Wars film after she steps down from her leadership position, though.