Ryan Reynolds Breaks Down What Makes Wolvlerine and Deadpool Movie So Difficult... and Fun

Ryan Reynolds has been working on his third Deadpool movie for a few years and it will be the first time the character enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy, The Adam Project) and will bring back Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Reynolds' Maximum Effort will co-produce the film with Marvel Studios, making it the first time the studio has teamed with another production company on a movie set in the MCU. Both Jackman and Reynolds have been teasing the movie for the past few months and have even been calling it the Wolverine and Deadpool movie. Now, one of the actors is revealing that while the film will be difficult to make, it will more than likely turn out to be fun. During a recent interview with The Wrap (via Yahoo!), Reynolds detailed why.

"I think it's a tightrope walk. I mean most of these movies are always a tightrope walk of tone, so in this instance, though, you have a collision of two pretty iconic characters that exist in the Marvel Ancillary Universe [laughs] — we're in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point," Reynolds told the trade. "It's really kind of finding a way to service both of these characters that feels extraordinarily authentic to each of them, and I think these two wrongs actually will make a right in a pretty great way."

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th, 2023!

What do you think about Ryan Reynolds' comments? Does this make you excited for Deadpool 3? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!