Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy Poster Released

The first poster for the upcoming comedy film Free Guy dropped on Thursday, giving fans a glimpse at what kind of hero Ryan Reynolds will play in the starring role. Directed by Shawn Levy, the synopsis describes the film as “in the vein of The Truman Show, where a bank teller stuck in his routine discovers he’s a background character in a rather brutal open world, action-adventure video game and he is the only one capable of saving his world.”

The film also stars Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, Jodi Comer (Killing Eve), Joe Keery (Stranger Things) and Lil Rel Howery (Get Out). The stars appeared at a New York Comic Con panel on Thursday to help promote the move

Videos by ComicBook.com

“On a very literal level, Free Guy is about Guy, who’s a bank teller. He works in a bank, and his bank gets robbed 17 times in a day, and eventually he realizes that’s weird and not normal,” Levy said, via the Hollywood Reporter. “Ryan and I have talked about Free Guy as a superhero origin story without the cape and tights and the IP. If you were living in a video game and could master the system, your powers would be limitless.”

Reynolds compared his excitement for the movie to the release of the first Deadpool film.

“I haven’t been this fully immersed, engaged and pumped [about] something since Deadpool,” Reynolds said, “It spoke to the moment in some way.”

“I was thrilled to dig in,” he added.

The Deadpool star has been busy as of late. So far in 2019 he’s starred as the voice of Pikachu in Detective Pikachu and made a surprise appearance in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Some of his other upcoming projects include 6 Underground, which dropped a new trailer earlier this week, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, The Croods 2 and Red Notice.

There’s also the matter of a third installment in the Deadpool series, as the future of the franchise has been up in the air ever since Disney purchased 20th Century Fox. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hasn’t been able to give many details on how character will be directly involved in the MCU beyond that he won’t show up in the third Spider-Man installment.

“No I mean we’re certainly having conversations about the future of all of those Fox properties,’ Feige told ComicBook.com back in June. “How to weave them in and when to weave them in. That one, in particular, is not the case.”