Ryan Reynolds Is Bringing Another Beloved Superhero to Life (And It’s One Nobody Expected)

Ryan Reynolds is back in the superhero game once again, but this time not as the Merc With a Mouth Deadpool. According to Variety, Ryan Reynolds and his production company Maximum Effort are teaming up with Paramount Animation for a Mighty Mouse animated movie. Free Guy‘s Matt Lieberman is reportedly writing the script for the big-screen Mighty Mouse, after collaborating on the Reynolds-fronted movie directed by Shawn Levy. Lieberman has also written for The Christmas Chronicles films, Scoob!, and The Addams Family. Perhaps Ryan Reynolds’ star power will finally get a reboot of Mighty Mouse off the ground.

Deadpool & Wolverine was the breakout hit of the year as the lone Marvel movie released in 2024. Along with co-headlining Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds also produced and starred in Paramount’s If. Maximum Effort renewed its first-look deal with Paramount back in February, with the deal running through 2026. Other upcoming projects from Maximum Effort for Paramount include the reuniting music group comedy Boy Band, an adaptation of John Scalzi’s bestselling science-fiction novel Starter Villain, and Eloise, another book series adaptation.

Created by cartoonists Paul Terry and Izzy Klein for the Terrytoons Studio, Mighty Mouse debuted in the animated short film The Mouse of Tomorrow in 1942. After making more appearances in shorts throughout the decades, Mighty Mouse headlined a self-titled Saturday morning cartoon series that helped raise its profile among kids.

One of Mighty Mouse’s defining traits was its catchy theme song, with the chorus ringing out, “Here I Come to Save the Day.” There have been several reboots and revivals of Mighty Mouse over the years, but this time Paramount Animation and Ryan Reynolds are hoping to nail the concept.

