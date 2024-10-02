The superheroes of the Justice League have crossed over with Marvel's Avengers, TopCow's Witchblade, Wildstorm's Planetary, Saban's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Monsterverse's Godzilla and Kong, and, in 2025, Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog. In a synergistic move, the world's finest superheroes — including the trinity of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman — are colliding with other Warner Bros.-based IPs in MultiVersus: Collision Detected, a six-issue DC Comics series revealing the story behind the free-to-play platform fighting game (which recently expanded its roster with the Powerpuff Girls trio of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup).

While it remains to be seen if Townsville, USA's, resident superheroines will appear in the MultiVersus comic book by writer Bryan Q. Miller (Justice League vs. Teen Titans) and artist Jon Sommariva (Star Wars Adventures), characters from across the Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and Adult Swim-verses have entered the fray.

(Photo: MultiVersus: Collision Detected #2 cover by Dan Mora. - DC Comics)

After Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman experienced psychic visions of three "omens" — rune-like symbols for "the Star Child" (Steven Universe), "the Rabbit" (Bugs Bunny), and "the Witch" (the Wicked Witch of the West) — the trinity were transported to the home of the New Gods Mister Miracle and Big Barda in the New Jersey suburbs. Their daughter, Avia, told Superman that her parents went to investigate a signal coming from "beyond the Source Wall," a cosmic boundary that surrounds the multiverse... but that should be impossible, because there's nothing beyond the Source Wall. (Read our Multiversus: Collision Detected #1 recap for details.)



In this week's MultiVersus: Collision Detected #2, "Level Two: Sequence Breaking," Avia explains she built a Daughter Box — a video game console version of the Mother Box, which is infused with extra-dimensional technology from the New Gods of New Genesis — in an attempt to scan the signal herself. Batman suspects Bugs Bunny to be a herald of Darkseid, the Dark Lord of Apokolips, but his interrogation of the wascally wabbit gets him nowhere.

(Photo: Ehh... What's up, Doc Knight? - DC Comics)

"Clearly, I took a wrong turn at Albuquerque," Bugs quips, with the Dark Knight using his skills as the world's greatest detective to deduce that the looney tune is "nothing more than a 'stinker.'" Bugs tells the trio that he was tormenting Daffy Duck in his homeworld when he was suddenly transported through a portal to this reality, where the feuding cat and mouse duo Tom and Jerry are battling Adventure Time duo Finn and Jake in what appears to be a fighting game.

The Daughter Box explodes with cosmic energy as another portal pierces the sky. The JLA Watchtower reports there are simultaneous impacts around the globe, so Superman rallies the Justice League while Batman takes the Box back to the Batcave to investigate a point of origin to stop the "invasion." In Central City, the Fastest Man Alive, the Flash, is too late to his impact site at a Big Belly Burger restaurant. The Scarlet Speedster runs into Shaggy and Scooby-Doo of Mystery Inc., chomping down on a fast food feast after putting the squeeze on Condiment King. Zoinks!

(Photo: Ruh-roh... - DC Comics)

Batman reports that Hawkgirl and Green Lantern are en route to an impact site in the Mediterranean as Wonder Woman's Invisible Jet touches down outside of Gorilla City in Africa. The Amazon is attacked by winged monkeys — er, winged gorillas — enchanted by the magic of The Wizard of Oz's Wicked Witch. The green-skinned witch, wielding her broom as a mystical staff, plots to build her own Emerald kingdom, with a mind-controlled Gorilla Grodd as her muscle. Meanwhile, in Metropolis, the half-Gem, half-human "Star Child" of Steven Universe and the gemstone-powered Garnet battle Superman villains Livewire and Parasite when the Man of Steel tags in.

(Photo: Now fly, fly! - DC Comics)

From the Batcave, Batman reports that the interdimensional crossover is worse than they thought. The Batcomputer detects that Avia's Daughter Box is streaming a cross-dimensional live feed, meaning the "video game" they saw on the console is actually happening out in the multiverse. Batman then deduces they might have a way to send these trespassers back to their respective universes, but before he can devise a plan, he's alerted to a belching intruder in the Batcave. "Really wish you burp hadn't learned that," says the unidentified intruder as Batman is attacked by robotic tentacles.

(Photo: DC Comics)

In Metropolis, Superman, Steven Universe, and Garnet witness the arrival of a Brainiac-like ship shaped like the head of Rick and Morty's smartest man in the universe: Rick Sanchez. The issue ends with the Rick ship transmitting a message: "Wubba-Lubba-Dub-Dub, Earth!"



The story continues when MultiVersus: Collision Detected #3 goes on sale Oct. 16th.