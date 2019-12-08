Ryan Reynolds Nearly Gets Crushed When Stage Barrier Collapses at CCXP

Ryan Reynolds is quite a busy man! The actor known for playing Deadpool voiced the titular role in Pokémon Detective Pikachu earlier this year and made a delightful cameo in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. He’ll also be starring in Michael Bay’s upcoming action movie from Netflix, 6 Underground, and the trailer for another new movie, Free Guy, was released earlier today. The actor has also been making headlines after his Aviation Gin Company debuted a hilarious commercial featuring the actor from the divisive Peloton commercial. Well, Reynolds also just proved he has excellent reflexes today when he jumped out of the way to avoid being crushed by a stage barrier at CCXP. Someone caught the incident on video and posted it to Twitter:

To aqui na CCXP VENDO O RYAN REYNOLDS DAI O PALCO CAI EM CIMA DELE MANOOO pic.twitter.com/bmjfQ9U2OR — Juliana Cunha (@jucunha85) December 7, 2019

As you can see, Reynolds came out unscathed and then jumped back down to make sure the people who fell were okay. Based on the video, it looks like everything resumed as planned without any injuries. Here’s the video from another angle:

Barreira cede e quase cai em cima de Ryan Reynolds na CCXP #Diversão > https://t.co/CViiPD6nqj pic.twitter.com/DjFED4UAL0 — Terra Entretenimento (@TerraDiversaoBR) December 7, 2019

Free Guy comes by way of director Shawn Levy (Real Steel, Stranger Things), based on a script by Matt Lieberman (Addams Family 2019, SCOOB!) and Zak Penn (The Avengers, Ready Player One). The film stars Ryan Reynolds along with Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), with Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and Channing Tatum (Kingsman 2).

6 Underground also stars Adria Arjona (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds), Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse), Dave Franco (Neighbors), Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle), Corey Hawkins (Kong: Skull Island), James Murray (Defiance), and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificant Seven).

In 2020, Reynolds will also be seen starring in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, The Croods 2, and Red Notice. He’s also currently in pre-production for some future films, including Clue and A Christmas Carol. While there’s no official word on when Deadpool 3, fans can expect the movie to happen eventually.

6 Underground hits Netflix on December 13th and Free Guy hits theaters on July 3rd.