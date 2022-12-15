Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell's Spirited Coming Back to Theaters With New Version

It wouldn't be the holiday season without some new Christmas movies, especially new adaptations of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol. This year saw a pretty hilarious SNL sketch featuring Martin Short as Scrooge, and The Muppets have been celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Muppet Christmas Carol which starred Michael Caine in the main role. Last month also saw the release of Spirited, a musical based on A Christmas Carol starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. The movie has done fairly well with critics and audiences, and currently has a 69% critics score and 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. In case you haven't seen the film, or if you're ready for seconds, the comedy is coming back to theaters with a twist.

According to Deadline, a sing-along version of the Apple comedy will soon be hitting theaters. As of Friday, December 16th, Spirited will be coming back to 100+ theaters in the United States. Previously, the movie was on the big screen for a limited run starting on November 11th before it hit Apple TV+ on November 18th. The outlet points out that some of the movie's songs could be contenders this awards season for Best Original Song. The music was created by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman).

The film will be shown in Cinemark and Megaplex theaters as well as other independent and regional exhibitors, but other chains could be added later. Currently, the sing-along's upcoming theatrical run does not have a set end date. The new version was released in theaters in the U.K. on December 10th.

Who Directed Spirited?

Spirited was written and directed by Sean Anders and John Morris, who worked with Ferrell on the Daddy's Home movies. Ferrell's Gloria Sanchez, Reynolds' Maximum Effort, and Mosaic are producing the holiday film. Reynolds takes on the role of an Ebenezer Scrooge-like character, putting him in the crosshairs of the various ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Ferrell is expected to play the Ghost of Christmas Present and Octavia Spencer plays Reynolds' "good-natured co-worker."

Is Spirited Available Online for Free"



An Apple TV+ subscription is required to watch Spirited on the service, but there's no additional fee for subscribers to stream thennew movie. First-time subscribers can watch Spirited for free with Apple TV+'s 7-day trial, which costs $6.99 per month after the first week.

If you're ineligible for a free trial, Apple TV+ is included for three months when you purchase an Apple device and redeem the offer within 90 days. Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app and dozens of app-supported devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV streaming devices and TVs, XBox and Playstation consoles, Roku, Comcast Xfinity, and Chromecast with Google TV.

Will you be seeing the sing-along version of Spirited in theaters? Tell us in the comments!