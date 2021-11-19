Ryan Reynolds Reveals Difference Between His And Deadpool’s Drinking Preferences

It’s hard for a guy with a healing factor to get drunk, so it’s probably safe to assume that what Deadpool drinks says a lot about his taste. It’s in the spirit of that thought that franchise star Ryan Reynolds compared his own preferences with that of his most famous character, revealing that while he himself is an Aviation Gin man (we know you’re surprised to hear that!), Deadpool is a tequila drinker. Why? Well, because Reynolds says he has class, whereas Deadpool really likes the idea of drinking something that has a worm in it.

Because Reynolds is so good at snarky comedy, and because he keeps getting cast in those kinds of films, it’s pretty common for reporters to ask him how similar he is to his characters. In reality, though, he’s a thoughtful guy who struggles with anxiety, so he often finds fun ways to differentiate himself from his characters.

“I bought a gin company because I like gin,” Reynolds said. “Deadpool prefers tequila because he is self-confessedly trash and would drink anything with a worm in it. I take more care with what goes in my mouth.”

Reynolds is never at a loss for ways to make Aviation Gin visible in pop culture, whether it’s giving the bottle a cameo in Red Notice or giving his opinion on how it pairs with the McRib.

That said, he made it clear during a recent interview that it wasn’t about a shotgun approach that gives him as much coverage as possible, but about making smart choices when it comes to what he should attach himself to.

“We’re really risk-averse. So, people really think that we like to shoot from the hip, because we move so quickly and that sort of stuff,” Reynolds told AdWeek last year. “But, we really think this stuff through. We really find our guard rails. In the same way I write Deadpool. It’s like, ‘Okay, what is a person that’s hyper-sensitive to this type of material going to say?’ What’s the guy who just doesn’t give a **** about anything going to say? I want to find the middle where everyone feels sort of seen in that.”

Deadpool 3 is currently in development at Marvel Studios. Reynolds can next be seen in Free Guy director Shawn Levy’s Apple TV+ time-travel project The Adam Project.