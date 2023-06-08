Ryan Reynolds Teams With Dungeons & Dragons Directors for New Action-Adventure Movie

Ryan Reynolds is becoming a very busy man as the actor has started to line up his next few roles, and fans are excited to see what he does next. Reynolds is currently shooting Deadpool 3 amid the WGA strike and has also been joining some pretty major projects like Paramount Pictures’ Boy Band and even a Clue remake. The actor has also been making cameo appearances in some films, but between all of that, it looks like he’s signed on for a new project. According to Deadline, Reynolds has officially joined Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Theives directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein’s next big film for Apple and Skydance, Mayday.

In Mayday, Reynolds will star alongside Kenneth Branagh, with plot details on the film being kept under wraps. The film only gained momentum after the studio was made aware that the actor wanted in. The trade also notes that the script for the film was already finished way before the WGA strike began and that the hope is for Mayday to be the next thing Reynolds shoots. So stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on the upcoming project from the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Theives directors.

Ryan Reynolds Can Be Seen Next In Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 is being directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, The Adam Project) and will feature a script written by Bob’s Burgers‘ Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are also returning to contribute to the script. Deadpool 3 is also expected to star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus with Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-undisclosed roles.

“I think you’re giving me too much credit,” Reynolds said about Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine return in a recent interview with Collider. “I don’t believe that I’m responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I’m not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he’d be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I’ll let Hugh, because I know it’s only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I’m sure. I’ll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it.”

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Theives is currently available to be purchased via VOD and Digital Download and Deadpool 3 is scheduled to debut exclusively in theaters on November 8, 2024.

