Ryan Reynolds Thanked Red Notice Crew With Around 400 Personal Videos

Netflix's upcoming film Red Notice was going to be the streamer's attempt at competing with studio blockbusters, there was even a bidding war between studios for the script before it landed there! Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, it marked the biggest commitment by Netflix to compete with Hollywood's studios, then the coronaviurs happened. Production on the movie was halted in the middle of shooting for months, and after things restarted it came at the cost of extensive safety precautions and health screenings (which no doubt added more to its already huge budget). That in mind, and with filming now wrapped, star Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to the crew in a clever way, with personalized videos for every single crew member.

“I made videos for their dogs,” Reynolds told THR. “Morale was so low because everyone was in lockdown. They couldn’t go anywhere but work or the hotel. In some cases, their families were at home less than a mile away. I can’t imagine that kind of longing.” He also sent every crew member a bottle of Aviation Gin (his company) with a personalized note, adding, “Awesome group of people. What they did was so hard.”

Reynolds posted a note about their time together on Instagram as well, writing: "There haven’t been a lot of movies lately. I miss them. Yesterday was my final day on #RedNotice. We started this film 10 months ago. We stopped in March with no idea when or if we’d go back. With the help of so many whip-smart health and safety workers, Netflix found a way to get us back to work."

"My hat is OFF to this crew. I can’t emphasize their grit enough. Over 300 souls living in a sequestered bubble to make this a reality. They went to work under the most intense circumstances every day. That sacrifice is not only theirs, but it also belongs to their family, friends and loved ones who haven’t seen them in months. Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear masks. And visors. And have cotton swabs shoved up their noses every day."

Red Notice's title refers to a notice issued by Interpol that lists persons who are wanted for extradition. Johnson has previously described the film as "in the world of international crime, an Interpol issued red notice is a global alert to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted. The world's greatest art thief. The world's greatest tracker. The world's greatest conman." You can make your guesses about which of the previously mentioned stars is playing these three archetypes.

A release date for Red Notice has not been confirmed by Netflix but with filming finally concluded it seems likely that a 2021 release for the film could be in the cards for the movie.