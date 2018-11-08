The Rock And Gal Gadot’s ‘Red Notice’ Movie Gets A New Release Date

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Gal Gadot‘s Red Notice movie has been given a new release date.

Originally slated for release on June 12, 2020, Red Notice will now hit theaters on November 13, 2020. This move follows a shift in Gadot’s Wonder Woman 84 moving its release date back from late 2019 to June of 2020. Whether or not the shift in Red Notice is connected to Wonder Woman’s change is unknown.

Universal Studios made the announcement of Red Notice‘s delay on Thursday.

Red Notice will put Johnson back in the starring saddle under the direction of Rawson Thurber after the two previously teamed up for Central Intelligence and Skyscraper.

“Johnson is expected to be paid at least $20 million for the first time for Red Notice,” Variety reports. “The bidding war for the project came in the wake of the surprise success of Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which starred Johnson with Kevin Hart and has grossed more than $850 million worldwide.”

Johnson’s sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is also moving forward, expecting to hit theaters on December 13, 2019. This all keeps Johnson’s team at Seven Bucks productions quite busy, as Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia will produce Red Notice, with Wendy Jacobson serving as an executive producer. Beau Flynn will also produce under his FlynnPictureCo. banner.

“Production on Red Notice is expected to start next year,” Variety’s report goes on. “The title refers to a notice issued by Interpol (the International Criminal Police Organization) listing persons who are wanted for extradition.”

For more updates on Red Notice, stay tuned to ComicBook.com.