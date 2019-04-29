Ryan Reynolds Reveals Who Would Win in a Fight Between Pikachu and Deadpool

Deadpool and Detective Pikachu star Ryan Reynolds gives the electric mouse Pokémon the edge should they ever be chosen for battle.

“That’s a tough one. I kind of feel like Pikachu might [win],” Reynolds told MTV International. “Even though he doesn’t swear, he’s very powerful. He can create some actual, real superpowers, whereas Deadpool is just mostly sarcastic.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Asked how the sleuth Pokémon might fare as a member of Deadpool’s eventually doomed X-Force squad, Reynolds expects Pikachu would “do pretty damn well.”

“I feel like he’d make it right to the end,” Reynolds said. “I feel like he’d be part of the after-credits sequence.”

It was Reynolds’ work as the Merc with a Mouth that helped sell him on starring in the first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, which used footage taken from Deadpool and inserted over the CG-animated Pikachu to test Reynolds as the character.

“They sort of cheat when they pitch you the movie, because what they do is they create a computer generated-version of Pikachu, and then they take a bunch of dialogue that I said in Deadpool, and then they stick it in its mouth,” Reynolds explained.

“So they send you basically like your dream audition tape, but they’re sending it to me, not me sending it to them. So I saw Pikachu with my voice and the attitude, and all these kind of things, I just thought, ‘Wow, that’s just dumb enough that this might work.’ So I said I’m absolutely, 100% in. Then I took a crash course in Pokémon.”

Early tracking published in March projects audiences will choose Detective Pikachu to the tune of $75 million domestically opening weekend when it electrifies theaters May 10.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!