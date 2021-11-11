Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell Confuse Late Night Talk Show Hosts By Switching Places

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell decided to switch seats on Wednesday night. The two actors were supposed to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live! But, each late-night host got the other’s guest. Needless to say, the crowd loved seeing a celebrity that they weren’t expecting. Reynolds did some press for The Shrink Next Door, while Ferrell got to plug Red Notice. It was a surreal sight as both of them played coy about knowing anything about the other’s work in these films. Both of them decided to keep it very casual with the Elf star rocking some Star Wars pajama bottoms for his appearance. Reynolds joked that he was walking the dog and decided to pop on by. He managed some real laughs out of Fallon by sharing his theories on why his MCU counterpart Paull Rudd never really seems to age. Check out what he had to say down below:

“I’m happy for Paul, because, A, he’s possibly the nicest human being in all of show business,” Reynolds smirked. “He’s aging backwards because of his contract with Satan. Or he only drinks breast milk from a blue whale or something. I heard he does something weird. And I want in. Whatever Benjamin Button’s this life if we could.”

Then he had to do his best to explain The Shrink Next Door, and the comedy kept flowing. “It’s like some sort of Ant-Man sequel. It’s in the Ant-Man universe. It’s Ant-Man adjacent… He doesn’t shrink his body per-se. But, he’s a psychiatrist, so he does like, psychiatrist things. Paul is the psychiatrist. He is the shrink in it, right?… He minimizes himself in relationships, which is kind of like Ant-Man right?”

Ferrell decided to field some “personal questions” about Reynolds’ family life. “My wife Blake is wonderful, thank you for asking. She’s doing great. It’s a really busy household. She’s a great cook, yeah. She makes oatmeal, killer nachos.”

This wild duo will be sharing the screen together in Spirited. A Christmas musical that re-tells Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol.

Did you enjoy this weird little crossover? Let us know down in the comments!