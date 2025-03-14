CB Panel: Who Will Sadie Sink Play in Spider-Man 4 and the MCU?

Welcome to a new discussion with the ComicBook Panel! Make sure to post your own comments about Sadie Sink’s Spider-Man 4 role down below!

As Tom Holland and Zendaya go far from home filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Marvel Studios and Sony’s Spider-Man 4 are ramping up pre-production with a “strange” addition to the cast. Stranger Things breakout star Sadie Sink has joined the MCU in what some might consider the introduction to the X-Men franchise. While we aren’t sure if or when the team will make their long-awaited debut, Sink has been heavily rumored on the Internet to portray a slew of key Marvel characters such as Jean Grey, Firestar, and Gwen Stacy.

Rumors about Sadie Sink’s MCU debut have been around for a while, with many citing Jean Grey as the top pick for the actress.

Sadie Sink’s career took off to soaring heights after her breakout performance as Max Mayfield in Netflix’s Stranger Things, receiving critical acclaim for her role. The actress has continued surprising audiences with standout performances in well-known projects like Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” music video, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, and Searchlight Pictures’ O’Dessa, which premiered at SXSW this past week. While we are awaiting her return as Max in Stranger Things Season 5, the Spider-Man 4 casting announcement is a sure sign of her trajectory in Hollywood.

After the MCU announcement on Wednesday, many took to the Internet to express their thoughts on the possibility of seeing an X-Men or Spider-Man character come to the big screen. As we know from Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter is still Spider-Man, but his identity is now unknown to everyone, including MJ and Ned. Seeing how Spider-Man is still roaming the streets of NYC, it’s possible that perhaps we could see Sink portraying a few famous red-haired characters like Angelica Jones aka Firestar, or another version of MJ Watson. Many do believe that Gwen Stacy could be a great choice for the actress, but a lot of MCU fans are leaning toward the X-Men’s very own Jean Grey.

