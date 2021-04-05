Chadwick Boseman, The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman 1984, and More Win at the SAG Awards

In just a few shorts weeks, awards season will wrap up with the 93rd Academy Awards. Until then, the various organizations and guilds of Tinsel Town will continue hosting their respective awards, the latest being the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The winners of Sunday's event happen to be pretty reflective of other awards shows this year, with the late Chadwick Boseman winning another Best Actor award for his role in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Block Bottom.

This year's stunt awards were also swept by genre-adjacent properties. Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 won the award for best stunt work in a film while Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian won the award on the television side of things.

Aaron Sorkin's The Trail of the Chicago 7 ended up winning Best Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, after coming off a Best Screenplay award at the Golden Globes. The Netflix Original also has six Oscar Nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Sacha Baron Cohen), and Best Original Screenplay.

Keep scrolling to see all of the winner's at this year's SAG Awards.