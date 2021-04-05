Chadwick Boseman, The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman 1984, and More Win at the SAG Awards
In just a few shorts weeks, awards season will wrap up with the 93rd Academy Awards. Until then, the various organizations and guilds of Tinsel Town will continue hosting their respective awards, the latest being the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The winners of Sunday's event happen to be pretty reflective of other awards shows this year, with the late Chadwick Boseman winning another Best Actor award for his role in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Block Bottom.
This year's stunt awards were also swept by genre-adjacent properties. Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 won the award for best stunt work in a film while Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian won the award on the television side of things.
Aaron Sorkin's The Trail of the Chicago 7 ended up winning Best Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, after coming off a Best Screenplay award at the Golden Globes. The Netflix Original also has six Oscar Nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Sacha Baron Cohen), and Best Original Screenplay.
Keep scrolling to see all of the winner's at this year's SAG Awards.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- WINNER: The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Da 5 Bloods
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Minari
- One Night in Miami
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- WINNER: Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
- Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
- Gary Oldman (Mank)
- Steven Yeun (Minari)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- WINNER: Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
- Amy Adams (Hillbilly Elegy)
- Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
- Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
- Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- WINNER: The Crown
- Better Call Saul
- Bridgerton
- Lovecraft Country
- Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- WINNER: Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Josh O'Connor (The Crown)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- WINNER: Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
- Olivia Colman (The Crown)
- Emma Corrin (The Crown)
- Julia Garner (Ozark)
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- WINNER: Youn Yuh-Jung (Minari)
- Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
- Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
- Olivia Colman (The Father)
- Helena Zengel (News of the World)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Chadwick Boseman (Da 5 Bloods)
- Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Jared Leto (The Little Things)
- Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- WINNER: Schitt's Creek
- Dead to Me
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- WINNER: Catherin O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
- Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- WINNER: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
- Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)
- Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)
- Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
- WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)
- Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
- Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
- Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
- Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
- WINNER: Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
- Bill Camp (The Queen's Gambit)
- Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
- Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
- Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- WINNER: Wonder Woman 1984
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mulan
- News of the World
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
- WINNER: The Mandalorian
- The Boys
- Cobra Kai
- Lovecraft Country
- Westworld