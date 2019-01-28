SAG Awards In Memoriam Honors Scott Wilson, Margot Kidder, And More

Gone but never forgotten. Thank you for bringing such joy into all of our lives. ❤️ #sagawards pic.twitter.com/aWcuweOi5d — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 28, 2019

Towards the end of tonight’s SAG Awards, the Screen Actors Guild aired a touching “In Memoriam” segment honoring the actors we lost over the past year. Among those honored was The Walking Dead’s Scott Wilson and Superman star Margot Kidder.

Scott Bakula (NCIS: New Orleans) presented the video, making sure to celebrate that lives of those SAG members the union lost in the past year.

“An actor’s life is defined by entrances and exits,” Bakula said. “Tonight as we celebrate the accomplishments of our peers, we also remember some colleagues whose work entertained us, surprised us, and inspired us. For their passion and professionalism, we express our deepest appreciation.”

In addition to Wilson and Kidder, the video also honored James Karen, Bradford Dillman, Charlotte Rae, Dorothy Malone, John Mahoney, Olivia Cole, Susan Anspach, R. Lee Ermey, Reg E. Cathey

Philip Bosco, Bill Daily, David Ogden Stiers, Chuck McCann, Donald Moffat, Jerry Maren

Ricky Jay, Aretha Franklin, Ken Berry, Barbara Harris, John Gavin, Nanette Fabray, Soon-Tek Oh, Tab Hunter, Kitty O’Neil, Verne Troyer, Mickey Jones, Bob Einstein, Sondra Locke, Harry Anderson, Carol Channing, Burt Reynolds, and Penny Marshall.

You can see the entire In Memoriam video — as broadcast on TBS’ telecast — above.