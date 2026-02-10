Sam Raimi Gives an Update on Highly Anticipated Horror Sequel

In 2019, the survival horror thriller Crawl arrived in theaters with a high-concept premise that seemed better suited for a late-night cable marathon than a major theatrical release. Produced by horror legend Sam Raimi, Crawl follows a young woman (Kaya Scodelario) and her father (Barry Pepper) as they struggle to survive a Category 5 hurricane in Florida, only to find themselves trapped in a flooding crawl space with a pack of aggressive alligators. Despite its B-movie DNA, the production benefited immensely from the slick direction of Alexandre Aja and the Scodelarios’ magnetic lead performance. As a result, the film transcended its “alligators in the basement” setup through claustrophobic tension and impressive visual effects, eventually earning over $91 million worldwide against a modest $15 million budget. While fans and critics immediately began clamoring for a follow-up to one of the most effective creature features ever, the project has remained largely dormant.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve been trying to get a go from the studio, and they changed hands, Paramount Pictures did, and now the new group that’s come in I’ve worked with before, the ladies and gentlemen that are great at development, and they’re interested in Crawl 2,” Raimi explained during a recent interview with The Wrap while discussing the massive theatrical success of his latest directorial effort, Send Help. “That’s all I could really say right now, is now I’ve got a new hope to make it.” The change Raimi refers to is the Paramount-Skydance merger, which led to a massive leadership overhaul at the company.

“It’s a little bit, I think, embarrassing to make an alligator in the basement picture,” Raimi added, explaining why movie executives are taking so long to greenlight Crawl 2. “I don’t know if that’s what their lofty ambitions were, but I think there’s a crowd that loves those kinds of films, if they’re well-made and honestly trying to make this suspenseful and scary and get to know the characters, if they’re really trying to do that, there’s nothing to be embarrassed about. Yes, it’s a B movie, but it’s a blast. I really like that kind of picture.”

Crawl Deserves a Sequel, and Fast

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

The original Crawl’s reputation has only grown since its 2019 debut, with fans often citing it as the gold standard for alligator movies due to its refusal to prioritize spectacle over suspense. While the premise of alligators in a basement might appear simplistic, the execution by Aja elevated the material into a masterclass of pacing and environmental storytelling. The film also succeeded because it gives its characters space to develop emotionally, which keeps us more invested in their fate. This grounded approach, combined with the visceral, practical effects work, makes the film a must-see horror thriller. While that alone is reason enough to put Crawl 2 into production, the modular nature of the premise also allows for a variety of new settings, as director Aja already underlined.

Furthermore, the timing for a Crawl 2 greenlight has never been more favorable due to the extraordinary momentum Raimi has generated with Send Help. The R-rated survival thriller has shattered box office expectations, grossing $53.7 million globally in its first ten days of release. The film also topped the domestic box office for two consecutive weekends, marking one of the strongest openings for an original Raimi horror project ever. With a “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Send Help has reaffirmed Raimi’s status as a premier architect of the genre, providing him with immense leverage to push his passion projects through the studio system.

Send Help is currently playing in theaters.

Are you excited about Crawl 2? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!