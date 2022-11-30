Sam Worthington Says Avatar: The Way of Water Blows The First Avatar Away

Actor Sam Worthington is feeling boastful enough to say that Avatar: The Way of Water "blows" the first Avatar movie out of the water (pun). Worthington is doing the press tour for Avatar 2 and stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Kimmel to talk about the film. It just so happens that Kimmel was hosting Worthington the afternoon after the actor had screened Avatar: The Way of Water for the very first time. With that fresh perspective in mind, Worthington had nothing but stunned praise for what writer/director James Cameron has done (again).

"I saw it last night. It literally got locked off on Saturday, a couple of days ago, and then we saw it yesterday," Worthington told Kimmel. When asked how it was, the actor didn't mince words: "The first one, it blows it away. I get quite emotional talking about it because what Jim's done, he's made it about a family. And it's powerful. It's powerful."

Indeed, the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water have all echoed the notion that the film is bedrocked in the theme of family. It's been teased that by going with that kind of thematic angle, James Cameron has once again struck a universal chord that will bring audiences in droves to see the sequel, and walk out even more affected than ever.

That all said, Worthington also makes sure to let fans know that Avatar: The Way of Water will still be a one-of-a-kind visual experience, as well:

"Not only is it visually stunning and you're seeing a part of Pandora that you've never seen before, all underwater, but it's about what you do to protect your family," Worthington added. "And after COVID I think everybody needs that kind of message. And it's about what you would do for those that you love. Yeah, it's amazing."

Worthington's Avatar 2 co-star Zoe Saldana recently echoed the claims that The Way of Water suprasses Avatar:

"If I seem a little off, I'm normally very talkative, that's because I just came back from the screening. I went to see Avatar [The Way of Water] today," she admitted. "I am still processing, it's very emotional. I'm surprised my eyelashes stayed on you guys. I was like, sobbing. It's really special and I can give you a little hint. It's about water."

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet."

