Every San Diego Comic Con Movie & TV Panel so Far

July is here and that means that San Diego Comic-Con 2019 will soon be upon us. The biggest and most prominent comics-based convention in the country will bring together fans from all over the world July 18-21 in San Diego, California and this year, there are a lot of movies and television shows that will be present at the epic event to give fans a look at what they’ve got in the pipeline for next year — and in some cases, allow fans to take an in depth look back at some of the biggest events in entertainment so far this year.

With a few weeks to go until San Diego Comic-Con, the schedule isn’t entirely set — more panels and events are being announced all the time — but we do have a great list already of all of the television and movie panels scheduled thus far. While some studios are sitting this year out — namely Sony, Universal, and Warner Bros. film divisions — Marvel Studios is coming back, HBO will have a presence and so many, many more. So, with a few weeks to go before San Diego Comic-Con is upon us, here is a list of all of the television and movie panels scheduled for the event thus far.

Preview Night Wednesday, July 17

6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Ballroom 20: Batwoman and Pennyworth world premieres and special sneak peek screenings.

Thursday, July 18th

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: Netflix’s The Order panel

12:45 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Ballroom 20: CBS’ EVIL screening and panel

1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Room 6A: SpongeBob SquarePants 20th anniversary special panel

1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: Amazon’s Undone panel

2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., Ballroom 20: The CW’s Nancy Drew screening and panel

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: ABC’s Emergence panel

3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., Room 6DE: Teen Titans GO! new episode screening and Q&A

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Hall H: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. panel

4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library: To Shell and Back: An exclusive TMNT creator panel

4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: ABC’s Stumptown panel

4:45 p.m., Hall H: HBO’s His Dark Materials panel

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: NBC’s Superstore panel

Friday, July 19th

10:00 a.m., Hall H: Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely spotlight panel

11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Indigo Ballroom: Fox’s Bless the Harts panel

11:00 a.m., Hall H: “A Conversation With the Russo Brothers”

11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Ballroom 20: Hulu’s Veronica Mars season 4 world premiere screening and Q&A

11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Room 6A: Disney Channel’s DuckTales panel

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Hall H: Fear the Walking Dead panel

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Room 6DE: DC Super Hero Girls new episode screening and Q&A

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Hall H: The Walking Dead panel

2:15 p.m., Hall H: Netflix’s The Witcher panel

3:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: Hulu’s Solar Opposites panel

Friday, July 19th Continued

3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., Room 6BCF: Legacies special video presentation and Q&A

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Ballroom 20: Amazon’s The Boys panel

3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., Hall H: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance sneak peek and panel

4:00 p.m.to 4:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: Bob’s Burgers panel

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Room 6BCF: Pennyworth special video presentation and Q&A

4:45 p.m. to 5:35 p.m., Room 6A: AMC’s The Terror: Infamy panel

4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Ballroom 20: Amazon’s Carnival Row panel

5 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: Archer sneak peek screening and Q&A

5:30 p.m., Hall H: Game of Thrones panel

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Room 6DE: Fox’s What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage panel

6 p.m.to 7 p.m., Horton Grand Theater: ABC’s The Rookie panel

7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Hall H: AMC’s Preacher panel

6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Room 6DE: Fox’s neXt panel

8 p.m. to 9 p.m., Room 6DE: Rooster Teeth special video presentation and Q&A

Saturday, July 20th

10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Ballroom 20: Batwoman pilot screening and Q&A

11 a.m.to 11:50 a.m., Indigo Ballroom: History’s Project Blue Book panel

11:30 a.m.to 1:00 p.m., Hall H: CBS All Access’ “Enter the Star Trek Universe” panel with Discovery, Picard, and Lower Decks

12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., Ballroom 20: The Simpsons panel

12 p.m.to 12:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: The Good Place panel

1 p.m. to 1:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: Amazon’s The Expanse panel

1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., Ballroom 20: American Dad! and Family Guy panel

1:15 p.m., Hall H: Westworld panel

Saturday, July 20th Continued

2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., Ballroom 20: The Orville panel

3 p.m. to 3:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: TBS’ Snowpiercer panel

3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., Ballroom 20: Arrow special video presentation and Q&A

4 p.m.to 4:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: Travel Channel’s Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Extraordinary Humans Revealed with Bruce Campbell

4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m., Ballroom 20: Supergirl special video presentation and Q&A

4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., Room 6A: Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle panel

5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Ballroom 20: Black Lightning special video presentation and Q&A

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Room 6A: AMC’s NOS4A2 panel

5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Ballroom 20: The Flash special video presentation and Q&A

6:30 p.m., Room 6BCF: FX’s What We Do in the Shadows screening and Q&A

7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: DC Universe series sneak previews and Q&A

7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., Room 6BCF: Brooklyn Nine-Nine panel

Sunday, July 21st

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Hall H: Supernatural special video presentation and Q&A

11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Hall H: Riverdale special video presentation and Q&A

1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Hall H: Mayans M.C. screening and Q&A

1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Room 7AB: Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures panel