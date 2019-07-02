Every San Diego Comic Con Movie & TV Panel so Far

July is here and that means that San Diego Comic-Con 2019 will soon be upon us. The biggest and most prominent comics-based convention in the country will bring together fans from all over the world July 18-21 in San Diego, California and this year, there are a lot of movies and television shows that will be present at the epic event to give fans a look at what they’ve got in the pipeline for next year — and in some cases, allow fans to take an in depth look back at some of the biggest events in entertainment so far this year.
With a few weeks to go until San Diego Comic-Con, the schedule isn’t entirely set — more panels and events are being announced all the time — but we do have a great list already of all of the television and movie panels scheduled thus far. While some studios are sitting this year out — namely Sony, Universal, and Warner Bros. film divisions — Marvel Studios is coming back, HBO will have a presence and so many, many more. So, with a few weeks to go before San Diego Comic-Con is upon us, here is a list of all of the television and movie panels scheduled for the event thus far.
Preview Night Wednesday, July 17
6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Ballroom 20: Batwoman and Pennyworth world premieres and special sneak peek screenings.
Thursday, July 18th
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: Netflix’s The Order panel
12:45 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Ballroom 20: CBS’ EVIL screening and panel
1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Room 6A: SpongeBob SquarePants 20th anniversary special panel
1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: Amazon’s Undone panel
2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., Ballroom 20: The CW’s Nancy Drew screening and panel
3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: ABC’s Emergence panel
3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., Room 6DE: Teen Titans GO! new episode screening and Q&A
3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Hall H: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. panel
4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library: To Shell and Back: An exclusive TMNT creator panel
4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: ABC’s Stumptown panel
4:45 p.m., Hall H: HBO’s His Dark Materials panel
5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: NBC’s Superstore panel
Friday, July 19th
10:00 a.m., Hall H: Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely spotlight panel
11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Indigo Ballroom: Fox’s Bless the Harts panel
11:00 a.m., Hall H: “A Conversation With the Russo Brothers”
11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Ballroom 20: Hulu’s Veronica Mars season 4 world premiere screening and Q&A
11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Room 6A: Disney Channel’s DuckTales panel
12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Hall H: Fear the Walking Dead panel
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Room 6DE: DC Super Hero Girls new episode screening and Q&A
1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Hall H: The Walking Dead panel
2:15 p.m., Hall H: Netflix’s The Witcher panel
3:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: Hulu’s Solar Opposites panel
Friday, July 19th Continued
3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., Room 6BCF: Legacies special video presentation and Q&A
3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Ballroom 20: Amazon’s The Boys panel
3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., Hall H: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance sneak peek and panel
4:00 p.m.to 4:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: Bob’s Burgers panel
4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Room 6BCF: Pennyworth special video presentation and Q&A
4:45 p.m. to 5:35 p.m., Room 6A: AMC’s The Terror: Infamy panel
4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Ballroom 20: Amazon’s Carnival Row panel
5 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: Archer sneak peek screening and Q&A
5:30 p.m., Hall H: Game of Thrones panel
5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Room 6DE: Fox’s What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage panel
6 p.m.to 7 p.m., Horton Grand Theater: ABC’s The Rookie panel
7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Hall H: AMC’s Preacher panel
6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Room 6DE: Fox’s neXt panel
8 p.m. to 9 p.m., Room 6DE: Rooster Teeth special video presentation and Q&A
Saturday, July 20th
10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Ballroom 20: Batwoman pilot screening and Q&A
11 a.m.to 11:50 a.m., Indigo Ballroom: History’s Project Blue Book panel
11:30 a.m.to 1:00 p.m., Hall H: CBS All Access’ “Enter the Star Trek Universe” panel with Discovery, Picard, and Lower Decks
12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., Ballroom 20: The Simpsons panel
12 p.m.to 12:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: The Good Place panel
1 p.m. to 1:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: Amazon’s The Expanse panel
1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., Ballroom 20: American Dad! and Family Guy panel
1:15 p.m., Hall H: Westworld panel
Saturday, July 20th Continued
2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., Ballroom 20: The Orville panel
3 p.m. to 3:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: TBS’ Snowpiercer panel
3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., Ballroom 20: Arrow special video presentation and Q&A
4 p.m.to 4:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: Travel Channel’s Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Extraordinary Humans Revealed with Bruce Campbell
4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m., Ballroom 20: Supergirl special video presentation and Q&A
4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., Room 6A: Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle panel
5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Ballroom 20: Black Lightning special video presentation and Q&A
5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Room 6A: AMC’s NOS4A2 panel
5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Ballroom 20: The Flash special video presentation and Q&A
6:30 p.m., Room 6BCF: FX’s What We Do in the Shadows screening and Q&A
7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Indigo Ballroom: DC Universe series sneak previews and Q&A
7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., Room 6BCF: Brooklyn Nine-Nine panel
Sunday, July 21st
10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Hall H: Supernatural special video presentation and Q&A
11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Hall H: Riverdale special video presentation and Q&A
1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Hall H: Mayans M.C. screening and Q&A
1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Room 7AB: Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures panel