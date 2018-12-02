Watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ Parody Netflix’s Decision Making on New Shows

Do you find yourself overwhelmed by Netflix‘s vast array of original content? If so, you might feel a kinship to one of Saturday Night Live‘s newest sketches.

The NBC sketch show recently debuted a fake Netflix commercial, which pokes fun at just how many new movies, TV shows, and specials the streaming service puts out each week. You can check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The end result is pretty darn hilarious, with the sketch joking that even Netflix hasn’t seen all of its original content, which apparently includes everything from a high-school-set prequel to The Crown, to a random period piece that literally only one woman watches. There’s even a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina joke in there, which imagines the same sort of dark reboot treatment given to Family Matters.

As amusing as the sketch is, there is a bit of truth to it, as Netflix reportedly has over 220 original movies and television shows. According to a report from October of this year, Netflix has plans to more than double that number, with at least 250 projects commissioned by the company.

For comic book and genre fans, that will mean a lot of different things, as some pretty high-profile IPs are set to be brought to life on Netflix. The company has quite a lot of geek-related adaptations planned, including Locke & Key, The Umbrella Academy, Jupiter’s Legacy, as well as live-action adaptations of Avatar: The Last Airbender and Cowboy Bebop.

There is, of course, a double-edged sword to Netflix’s programming decisions, as the nerd world has seen several comic book-inspired shows recently face cancellation. The most recent casualty was Daredevil, the cancellation of which shocked both fans and critics alike. At the moment, that leaves Jessica Jones and The Punisher as Marvel’s remaining Netflix originals, but fans are already beginning to worry about the fates of those shows.

But hey, if this sketch proves anything, it’s that there’s no shortage of Netflix originals to add to your queue.

What do you think of SNL‘s parody of Netflix? Share your thoughts in the comments below.