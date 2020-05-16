SCOOB!: The Internet Is Split Over Latest Reboot
After Trolls World Tour became a massive financial success for Universal as a straight-to-video offering, Warner Brothers made a similar decision with the anticipated reboot of the beloved Scooby-Doo franchise. Though the studio hasn't released any sales numbers as of yet — it was just released Friday, after all — the internet is pretty split over the movie itself. Some of those that have tuned in aren't fans of the animation style while others love. Some think it's too ambitious, calling it a "cinematic universe-starter" more than a self-contained feature.
The film currently has a "Rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with just half of the critics thinking it's worth a watch. The site's Critics Consensus says the feature is "fun enough for youthful viewers and some hardcore fans, but never quite solves the mystery of why audiences shouldn't watch old episodes instead."
The movie — which features plenty of other Hanna-Barbera characters in addition to the Scooby gang — stars Frank Welker with Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, and Amanda Seyfried amongst others.
Keep scrolling to see what SCOOB! viewers are saying.
Lettin' It Brew
letting scoob sink in a bit more. I keep rewatching the intro and wishing the movie had the same like. Zaniness as the intro they did had Feel like the movie was trying way too hard to be a cinematic universe starter with every animated kids film trope ever it lost a lot of this. pic.twitter.com/KMqShEUOV2— Ryan T. Frog (Commissions Open!) (@RyanRibbity) May 16, 2020
Dick Dastardly = GOAT
So... can we all agree that no matter how you felt about the film, that this man was one of the best parts about it?#SCOOB pic.twitter.com/E8lZnuS8Ty— John Guerra (@Scourgey) May 16, 2020
Shots Fired
This is what happens when somebody says SCOOB is goodpic.twitter.com/djrSt11FLx— The Glory Days of Animation (@GloryAnimation) May 16, 2020
Is It Even a Movie?
Since I saw Scoob movie which it didn't feel like a Scooby Doo movie to me.— DarthPool #LucasOrder (@DarthPool99) May 16, 2020
I got to re-watch the best Scooby Doo movie here. pic.twitter.com/7tOJdAtPK8
Loved It
Alright, first day done, those who have seen it, what were your thoughts on #SCOOB?
*SPOILER* I LOVED IT!! pic.twitter.com/nolfhFaGWT— Ashton Hardy (@Jazz820) May 16, 2020
That's a Mood
Me after Watching #SCOOB in 3:26 in the morning pic.twitter.com/337X51yssz— STP8 (@YOTENGO64) May 16, 2020
Painfully Average
#SCOOB Painfully average. Animation, Design is great. Story was bleh, Blue Falcon was such a millennial twitch streamer. Velma is hot and a latino which is double hot. pic.twitter.com/3MwUAieuoN— Sweet Dandy 🔞 Commissions Closed 3/3 (@Sweet__Dandy) May 16, 2020
Not a Good One for the End
It’s the end of the world, can we maybe do a little better than SCOOB?— Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) May 16, 2020
Can Someone Say Spinoff?
A super short Scoob! review:
The best part of Scoob is actually Dick. I'm down for a Dick Dastardly movie. pic.twitter.com/U9PRCNbk3M— The Great Beanzaru (@Coblin_Toota) May 16, 2020
Protecc
LOOK AT MY BABY. LOOK AT HIM
I WILL PROTECC #SCOOB pic.twitter.com/7za90jjkMj— CosmicKeyframe (COMMISSIONS CLOSED) (@CosmicKeyframe) May 16, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.