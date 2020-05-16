SCOOB!: The Internet Is Split Over Latest Reboot

After Trolls World Tour became a massive financial success for Universal as a straight-to-video offering, Warner Brothers made a similar decision with the anticipated reboot of the beloved Scooby-Doo franchise. Though the studio hasn't released any sales numbers as of yet — it was just released Friday, after all — the internet is pretty split over the movie itself. Some of those that have tuned in aren't fans of the animation style while others love. Some think it's too ambitious, calling it a "cinematic universe-starter" more than a self-contained feature.

The film currently has a "Rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with just half of the critics thinking it's worth a watch. The site's Critics Consensus says the feature is "fun enough for youthful viewers and some hardcore fans, but never quite solves the mystery of why audiences shouldn't watch old episodes instead."

The movie — which features plenty of other Hanna-Barbera characters in addition to the Scooby gang — stars Frank Welker with Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, and Amanda Seyfried amongst others.

Keep scrolling to see what SCOOB! viewers are saying.