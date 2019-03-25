‘Scooby-Doo’ Reboot Casts Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried as Fred and Daphne

The new Scooby-Doo reboot from Warner Bros. Animation is currently in the casting phase, and now the entire gang of Mystery Inc. has been assembled. According to a report from Deadline, Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried have been cast as the voices of Fred and Daphne respectively in the movie called SCOOB.

Efron and Seyfried join the previously announced Will Forte, who is voicing Shaggy, and Gina Rodriguez, the voice of Velma. Longtime voice-actor Frank Welker will return to voice the titular hound, reprising the role from the original animated series from the ’70s.

The movie is currently set to release in May 2020, with Tony Cervone sitting in the director’s chair. The film will also serve as a crossover of the wider Hanna-Barbera pantheon of characters, with Tracy Morgan playing Captain Caveman. The role of the villain Dick Dastardly has yet to be cast.

The previous big-screen outings for Mystery Inc came in the form of two live-action films written by Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn. Those movies starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Matthew Lillard.

In recent years, the franchise has continued with a crossover special with the popular CW series Supernatural (which was just announced to be ending after 15 seasons). Boomerang is also developing a new animated series called Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? That series is rumored to premiere later this year and will feature a rotating slate of guest stars including Mark Hamill, Sia, Chris Paul, and rotating guest stars like Urkel of Family Matters, Batman, and Sherlock Holmes.

It looks like the franchise is set to make a major comeback over the next year, with new animated series and a brand new reboot. We’ll see where the Mystery Machine takes the gang when SCOOB premieres in theaters in May 2020.

