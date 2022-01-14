Original Scream Writer Details New Approach to Upcoming Sequel

✖

When director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson delivered audiences Scream in 1996, one of their goals was to turn the slasher world on its head by not only embracing iconic tropes of the subgenre, but also by turning those tropes on their head and addressing them within the narrative. With the upcoming Scream sequel from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Williamson pointed out that audiences shouldn't entirely expect the same level of meta references or gags, allowing the upcoming film to serve as its own concept as opposed to being a reflection of its predecessors. The new Scream is slated to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.

"[There's] no deconstruction. No self-awareness. Just do the opposite of what we did," Williamson shared during a virtual reunion event over the weekend. "I do worry that the franchise kind of wears itself out with all the meta and the deconstruction and there's only so many times you can [do this]. So many people have since then done horror films like it, or in the vein of. So you kind of worry that it's run its course."

Despite Williamson noting that he encouraged the upcoming film to deviate from former entries, the original film's sequels, as well as Scream: The TV Series, used this concept of deconstruction as the motivating theme of each narrative. This means that the upcoming film will truly offer audiences a number of surprises with the experience.

In addition to the new film being devoid of these meta references, this also marks the first film that won't be helmed by director Craven, who passed away in 2015. Williamson went on to note his trepidation about ever being involved in a new Scream without him.

"I had been really apprehensive about doing one of these films without Wes," the writer noted. "The directors actually sent me a letter when the offer was sent and said the reason they are directors is because of Wes. So they're even so honored to even be asked to make this film, and that they're such huge fans of him and the films themselves, and of the cast, and that they really wanted to honor his voice, which I really, really believe they did."

He added, "What I love about the new Scream is that it does take a fresh approach. It's this beautiful sort of fresh new movie, but it also has this nostalgic factor that runs through it. That to me was a perfect blend of how to do the next Scream. So that was what I was most excited about. I'm blown away by the directors, and I was really nervous because nobody is Wes Craven. I was really hesitant to even jump on board and be a part of it, and boy am I glad I did because I think it's going to make Wes proud."

