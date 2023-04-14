Scream VI: David Arquette Had "Lots of FOMO" Watching New Sequel

Paramount Pictures officially released the sixth installment in the Scream franchise and fans were flocking to theaters upon release. Scream VI changed the franchise's landscape by removing most of the original films cast from play and leaning into the new generation. Neve Campbell and David Arquette both so not appear in the new film and the new generation takes over the Scream franchise. Arquette's character dies in the previous film, Scream V, and he doesn't appear in the film but the actor is revealing that he had FOMO watching the latest film. In a new interview with Variety, Arquette revealed his feeling about Scream VI.

It was hard for me to do it, but I also knew I wanted to see it," Arquette told the trade. "I loved it. it was sad. I had lots of FOMO."

The new Scream is set to see the return of the fifth movie's newcomers Barrera (Sam), Brown (Mindy), Gooding (Chad), and Ortega (Tara) as well as Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere (Kirby) and first-timers Dermot Mulroney and Tony Revolori. The film will also feature longtime franchise star Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. Sadly, Campbell won't be returning to the Scream franchise for the first time since it began in 1996. It's been reported that Campbell will not be returning as Sidney Prescott due to a pay disagreement. In August, Campbell spoke with PEOPLE and opened up about the discrepancy in pay equality.

"I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years," Campbell told the magazine. "And as a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued." She added, "I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn't do that. I couldn't walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that."

Does Scream VI Have a Time Jump?

Barrera recently spoke to the 20 Questions On Deadline podcast (via ScreenRant) and revealed when the sixth movie takes place.

"No, it's not [a big time jump] at all. It's almost directly after the last one. Basically, the amount of time that has passed between one movie and the other is the amount of time that has passed in Scream time," Barrera explained. The new movie is also leaving Woodsboro and heading to New York, which Barrera recently called a "more mortifying" setting.

Scream VI hits theaters on March 10, 2023.

