Here's When Scream VI Reviews Release Online

Do you like scary movie reviews? Paramount and Spy Glass Media will soon hold early press screenings for Scream VI, the sequel to 2022's Scream and the sixth installment in the iconic slasher franchise. After the fifth chapter reuniting legacy survivors Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) grossed $140 million worldwide, audience anticipation has Scream VI tracking at a potential franchise-best opening of $37 million. Though directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet's NYC-set follow-up won't hit theaters until March 10th, the first Scream VI reactions will drop online in a New York minute — right after the first advance showings.

Critics will be able to share their early reactions on social media starting Friday, March 3rd, at 6:30 p.m. PT, one week before Thursday previews. The first Scream VI reviews from critics will release online beginning Wednesday, March 8th, at 12:01 a.m. PT.

In Scream VI, the four survivors of the latest Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind to start a fresh chapter. Along with survivor sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega), returning characters include twins Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad Meeks-Martin (Mason Gooding), Kirby Reed (Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere), and longtime Scream survivor Gale (Cox).

When Does Scream 6 Come Out?



Scream VI is only in theaters March 10th. Tickets are now on sale for the Scream VI Fan Event in 3D, which begin earlier at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 9th.

Scream VI Rating



Scream VI is not yet rated, but the slasher is expected to receive an R rating. Past installments were rated R for strong bloody violence, language, and sexual references.

Scream VI Cast



The cast includes Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets), Mason Gooding (Love, Victor), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Hayden Panettiere (Nashville), and Courteney Cox (Friends), alongside Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water), Henry Czerny (Sharp Objects), Liana Liberato (Light as a Feather), Dermot Mulroney (Shameless), Devyn Nekoda (Ginny & Georgia), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Josh Segarra (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not).

Scream VI Runtime



Scream VI has a run time of 123 minutes, or 2 hours and 3 minutes.

Where Can I Watch Scream 5?



Scream (2022) is streaming on Paramount+ alongside Scream (1996), Scream 2 (1997), and Scream 3 (2000). Scream 4 (2011) is available to watch on Netflix. Try Paramount+ for free.

Follow for more Scream VI on ComicBook.