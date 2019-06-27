Sony Skipping Comic-Con Presentation This Year

Yet another major studio will be missing in action from next month’s San Diego Comic-Con. According to a new report from Deadline, Sony will be joining Universal and Warner Bros. in not having a panel at the event.

The report outlines a pretty good justification for Sony’s absence, in that the studio will be putting out Spider-Man: Far From Home and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood within the next month. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why the studio would instead be putting a focus on those currently-existing marketing campaigns.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even then, that means that a slew of Sony films from the next year will not get a chance to tease anything at the convention, including Zombieland 2: Double Tap, Charlie’s Angels, The Grudge, Bloodshot, and Fantasy Island. The report indicates that Sony “will look to other times during the next 12 months” to promote its upcoming films, but it’s unclear exactly what that will entail.

As the report points out, this does not indicate that Sony will be missing in action from the 2020 festivities, which could mean good things for some of the studio’s heavy hitters later on. The Spider-Man spinoff Morbius will be released at the end of July 2020, with a Masters of the Universe reboot, and sequels to Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse also being worked on as well.

“The most important thing is that each of these movies can stand on their own,” producer Amy Pascal recently said of the studio’s standalone Spider-Man movies. “So I think the first thing for us to think about is: Venom has to stand on its own, Far From Home has to stand on its own, [Spider-Man: Into the] Spider-Verse has to stand on its own. They all have to be great movies themselves. And then the possibilities are endless.”

“That’s the thing about the Spidey universe. There are so many characters; we haven’t even scratched the surface of it,” Pascal added. “I’m always getting calls from [former Amazing Spider-Man writer] Dan Slott saying, ‘But you haven’t done this one yet! You haven’t done that one yet!’”

What do you think of Sony skipping out on this year’s San Diego Comic-Con? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!